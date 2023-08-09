Clubs that are written in the stars

As a new school year rounds the corner, it’s as good of a time as any to begin considering which clubs you might find a home in this year. With a seemingly endless roster of RSOs to browse through, the analysis paralysis can halt the decision making process of finding that tight knit, good fit community. But in these moments, we can always look towards the stars to help guide us in the right direction. Keep reading to see which RSO may be the best fit for you.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19):

UW Climbing Club

Daring Aries, UW’s Climbing Club would certainly be a great outlet for you to satisfy your risk-taking nature while finding a solid community of equally adventurous people. Your innate fearlessness and passion for the more exciting parts of life would pair well with recreational climbing and would be a great outlet for your boundless energy.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20):

Eat Together

Grounded Taurus, you love life and all that it has to offer. You are most content when surrounded by good friends, good food, and beautiful things. UW’s Eat Together allows you to indulge in the luxury of easy laughter and companionship while munching on all the best food the U-District has to offer. Eat Together is a student-led startup that puts an emphasis on creating bonding experiences for students through the medium of food. As your dedicated and reliable nature dictates, you would be a loyal and valuable addition to this club.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

The Collective

Witty and quick on your feet, there is no better place for you than The Collective, UW’s improv troupe. With your ability to easily adapt, your intelligence, and your friendly nature, you are a natural-born entertainer and would find creating funny scenes off the top of your head a piece of cake. You thrive when you are making other people laugh and you would certainly find a community within The Collective.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Pup Support

Caring Cancer, with your heart of gold and abundant love for others, UW’s Pup Support would be the perfect fit for you. Deeply emotional, you may often find yourself instinctively nurturing and caring for the people in your life. Pup Support has a similar focus — with an emphasis on mental health, Pup Support’s mission is to provide a community and resources to students who may be struggling with their mental health and would certainly have a place for your big heart.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22):

UW Stage Notes

The performer of the zodiac, you love to spread happiness and bask in the glow of the limelight. You would certainly find a home in Stage Notes, UW’s student-led musical theater RSO, where there are plenty of opportunities to shine on stage. You have a natural born magnetism and contagious charm that helps those around you feel just as confident as you. In Stage Notes, you would get to put your passion for putting smiles on people’s faces to frequent use as you grow in your innate talent for performing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sep. 22):

Chess Club at UW

Analytical and detail-oriented Virgo, UW’s Chess Club is the obvious choice for you. You are often at your best when you are allowed to act independently and, considering how nothing slips past your keen eye, you would be a fierce competitor. Put your meticulous nature to the test and join Chess Club, where no one can dictate the position of your pieces but you.

Libra (Sep. 23 - Oct. 22):

Dub’s Art Club

With a love for relationships and a strong inclination towards aesthetics, Dub’s Art Club is the perfect club for you. Through peaceful art activities, you would get the chance to utilize your strong imagination while fostering that feeling of harmony and balance you prioritize. This RSO will also give you the chance to build meaningful friendships through the intimacy of sharing artwork and give you a safe space to indulge in your love of beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):

Rainy Dawg Radio

Scorpio, your intuitive and charismatic nature will pair well with UW’s Rainy Dawg Radio RSO, a club that allows students to host radio shows where they can either fill their slot with hand picked songs or discussion topics. Rainy Dawg would give you a place to allow your creativity to flow while sharing the music you are most passionate about with others. Your intensity and enigmatic personality would certainly translate through the microphone to the headphones of your listeners and attract many people to your show.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):

Muse

Sagittarius, the combination of your love for spontaneity and deep well of passion for whatever it is you put your mind to would make you a great member of Muse, a student-led RSO that provides a creative outlet for lovers of fashion at UW. You love to collaborate and share your opinions with others and would certainly be a key player in the production of Muse’s yearly fashion magazine. You are often gifted at whatever you pick up and would therefore be great at filling in for whichever role is needed, whether that be photographer, model, designer, or writer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):

Earth Club

Driven and hardworking as you are, Earth Club would be a great place for you to put your maturity and practicality to good use as you advocate for the protection of our Earth. Your tendency to think towards the future would allow you to find it easy to commit to Earth Club, whose primary mission is considering the future of our planet. Your resilience and dedication would encourage fellow members and help you to work towards real progress while staying grounded in sharing the community with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):

The Daily

Aquarius, you are chock-full of new ideas and have a distinct way you view the world. With all your innovation and intelligence, you will certainly find a home with us at The Daily. Your tendency towards exploring big ideas and your aptitude for quick thinking will assist you in your journalism. You will surely be drawn towards writing pieces with a human focus and maybe even pitching some of your own ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20):

Bricolage

Dreamy Pisces, what better outlet for your boundless creativity and passion for the mystery of life than Bricolage, an RSO that receives prose, poetry, and visual arts submissions to create a cohesive, student-published journal. Your innate artistic abilities and honesty would make you an asset for this club and give you a place to fully flesh out your talents in originality and imagination. Whether you are submitting your own work or looking to edit the work of others in the club, you would find a welcoming community of like-minded individuals at Bricolage.

