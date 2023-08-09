Cultural Club Crossovers: Bonfire and Bazaar

With over 1,000 registered student organizations (RSO) on campus themed around hiking, eating, writing, and more, UW students can find a community for whatever activity interests them. Of these organizations, a subset of them are culturally focused: spaces that encourage and allow students to celebrate their shared cultural backgrounds with fellow peers. In addition to hosting regular events among their own members, these clubs also often collaborate with one another, bringing different communities together.

One example is the annual ‘Bonfire’ event: the Chinese Student Association (CSA), Japanese Student Association, Hong Kong Student Association, Korean Student Association, and Taiwanese Student Association, host a collaborative event at the beach by Golden Gardens Park, marking the end of the school year for both members and non-members. The event is filled with recreational activities like spikeball and volleyball, as well as arts and crafts like bracelet-making.

Third-year student and external vice president of CSA Vince Xiao shared that Bonfire acts as a “thank you” for members of all clubs supporting them throughout the year, and as an opportunity to interact with students of other cultures and build a cohesive community.

“Personally, one of my beliefs when it comes to community is despite [our] different backgrounds, you are still part of a larger community here at UW,” Xiao said.

Similarly, another event thrown at the end of the school year is the South Asian Student Association’s (SASA) “Bazaar”: an evening on Denny Field when South Asian RSOs celebrate South Asian culture through food, live performances, student vendors, and games. This year, vendors including ArtByVanitha and Fluid Rang sold original art and handmade jewelry, while RSOs such Pakistani Students Association and UW Raas tabled.

“Each club has the opportunity to not only share information about the qualities unique to their specific subculture or promote and raise funds for their own club, but also learn a little about the other clubs on campus and support their initiatives as well,” third-year student and one of SASA’s cultural chairs in charge of last year’s Bazaar event, Ananya Kumar, said.

To Kumar, South Asian culture’s emphasis on family and community is a strong motivator for South Asian club collaboration events like the Bazaar. She added that one of SASA’s initiatives is to create awareness about the various aspects of South Asian culture, citing another example of a collaborative event previously hosted by SASA that she hopes officers bring back this year: “Table Talks,” where different South Asian RSOs openly discuss topics affecting their communities, like intercultural discrimination.

SASA’s officer and member board is composed of students of varying cultural experience, ranging from those who want to become more involved, to those like her who had prior exposure, according to Kumar.

“Coming into college, I personally wanted to continue to further my connection to my culture and found SASA to be a wonderful group to do that with,” Kumar said.

For students like Xiao, who came into UW as an out-of-state student knowing virtually no one, cultural clubs have a larger meaning than just cultural community — they serve as a way to build identity and navigate college, something especially pivotal for first-years.

“CSA provided me a place where I [could] develop who I am,” Xiao said. “I think reflecting back on the two years I've been in it, I truly don’t know where I would be without CSA. It gave me a friend group, [and] it taught me a lot about leadership, how to hold myself accountable, how to collaborate with others, and overall [was] a better way to meet people.”

Another one of CSA’s annual collaborative events is the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival, which happens at the beginning of the school year during Dawg Daze, serving as a great opportunity for first-year involvement.

Xiao encourages all students to check out cultural clubs, whether that’s accompanying a friend of a different culture to an event or chatting with a table in red square. And for first-years specifically, he adds that while it may seem scary at first, the benefits of these cultural clubs are more than worth it.

“For incoming freshmen who are interested in a cultural club, I think one [piece of] advice would be just to be yourself,” Xiao said. “Be open to being a little more intimate with how you express yourself when it comes to your own cultural identity. Being able to embrace and come with an open mind and learn about the culture that you want to connect to, truly helps in finding people that you do really relate to.”

Reach writer Anjali Singh at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35

