Getting your game face on

Being a UW student comes with a gruesome academic load, some impostor syndrome, and a necessary Starbucks obsession. However, in the fine print of your commitment you can find the thousands of small communities that are the backbone of our student life.

Walking through Red Square, you often witness numerous things: hip-hop dance groups recording their latest choreographic masterpieces, the baseball team promoting their Thursday night games with a throwing competition, or the acappella clubs serenading us with their tunes.

On your way to the IMA, athletic facilities for staff and students, you can see the chalk from the women’s rugby club encouraging you to attend a practice or the posters from the rock climbing center daring you to join.

The fields are filled with soccer scrimmages, spikeballers somehow aiming at such a small net, beach volleyballers diving for the ball, and the smack of a racket hitting a tennis ball at top speed.

These sports are something many students loved in high school, but do not have the opportunity to continue in post-secondary education.

That is not the case at UW. Intramural leagues, competitive but “no-cut” athletic clubs, and instructional or friendly recreational clubs are the perfect option for new students looking for a way to move their bodies, find a sense of purpose, try something new, and find community.

The latter is most significant to many students attending a school as large as UW. Second-year student, Khushi Loomba is a member of UW Kahaani, the premier co-ed Bollywood Fusion dance team of UW and shared her experience in finding community at UW.

“I am so grateful to have a community where I am able to grow with talented individuals who have a diverse background in dance,” Loomba said. “I have never had a more supportive community and dancing with them is something I look forward to every day.”

There are many ways for students to find the perfect intramural club to spend time at UW. An important step is visiting the IMA’s website or facilities for more information on how to join an intramural activity,

All members must pay an initial fee for unlimited access to activities for the quarter — or a one-time pass for a tournament or game. Individuals are free to create teams or join a pre-existing group.

For instance, this 2023 summer quarter, UW Recreation offered sand volleyball, soccer, softball, and tennis intramural leagues. These change every quarter of the academic year.

Intramural leagues are only one category of sports recreation offered by UW Recreation — the second being recreational clubs. UW Rec clubs include competitive — both at an intercollegiate level or within club members — instructional or recreational selections. Regardless of their differences, students have found a lovely community in recreational clubs.

Recent graduate Erin Katoshared her experience with the IHSA Equestrian Team — one of the many competitive UW Rec clubs.

“This space helped me to find friends I would never have otherwise met because a lot of us are studying different things, in different social circles, different activities,” Kato said.

The UW Equestrian Team is one of many warm, welcoming, and tight-knit clubs on campus — many of their members spoke highly of the team's community. Teams like these share special memories, bond over laughs, and cheer the loudest for each other — they are truly what makes UW intramurals such a special community.

“Having these teammates there for me when I face challenges has made all of the difference,” captain Aisha Rashid said. “I know I can count on them, and that is an amazing feeling.”

Another excellent way to discover clubs and talk to the members themselves is through RSO fairs held at the beginning of each quarter. These fairs typically happen in Red Square, though some are set up in the Quad throughout the academic year.

Intramurals and UW Rec clubs participate in recreation fairs, one of which numerous RSOs and intramurals line up outside the doors of the IMA and showcase their club, recruiting students who walk by or visit the fair. This is typically advertised as the “Intramural/Rec Day Fair”.

So if you are even slightly interested or bored and want somewhere to be, look out for intramural leagues and recreation clubs. You might even get a funny story out of it.

“The day I felt truly connected to the UW community was the day a teammate, now one of my best friends, accidentally ran into me with her car at the barn,” Caitlin Igel shared. “No one was injured, and we bonded over the unexpected turn of events.”

Being aware of all the intramural opportunities offered at UW is a weapon of its own. It can throw you into the deep end of community bonding in a way that is exciting and rewarding. Do not fear — intramural sports are here for you.

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at specials@dailyuw.comTwitter: @danyvvm03

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.