The 2024 Presidential Election at UW

It feels like yesterday that UW’s campus was sprawling with political activism in preparation for the 2020 presidential election. Despite this feeling, it has been more than two years since, and the 2024 presidential election is inching closer with each passing day. As a result, students can expect politics to place itself at the center of the UW community for the next two years.

UW has always been a hub of political and social movements throughout its history. As reported by UW's First Year Programs, UW boasts a rich history of activism. Spanning from protests over the further development of nuclear weapons to protests surrounding Seattle’s hosting of the World Trade Organization, UW students have never shied away from the chance to fight for what they believe in.

The 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden put an interesting twist on political activism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, student-led protests in Red Square, debates in the Communications Building, and club meetings in Smith Hall were forced into virtual settings, heavily impacting political momentum.

Lillian Williamson, a recent political science and environmental studies graduate from UW, argues the initial blow of the pandemic caused a perceived shift away from politics. However, the pandemic politicized our lives more than ever, forcing us to confront our politics and ask key questions about what matters most.

“I think that political action became harder to get people engaged but also the problems that we were advocating against got more severe,” Williamson said. “When those problems got more severe, people started showing back up again, even if it was virtually.”

As policy concerns were magnified, the bounds of traditional activism were expanded. With virtual watch parties, debates, and volunteering becoming integrated into routine, it’ll be interesting to see the avenues UW students take in showing their support (or lack thereof) for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Now that the COVID pandemic has ended, political activism will surely return to UW’s campuses, with new and old organizations across the political spectrum rallying students to fight for causes.

Despite the historic nature of the upcoming presidential election, it appears that the election will be a rematch between President Biden and President Trump.

It is important to note that, alongside the presidential election, the 2024 election cycle will feature a gubernatorial and senate race, as well as numerous local elections. With all these races occurring simultaneously, UW students will need to consider voting for candidates who represent their values for federal, state, and local elections.

With UW holding an extensive history of student-led activism, this election season will prove no different. As students campaign for candidates, engage in political discussions, and educate themselves on important issues, we will become the leaders of new and old political movements.

With this renewed student activism comes greater responsibility to spread information about important issues. Despite students surviving a global pandemic, the return of political mobilization and activism will be complete across UW’s campus and will become a new method for students to foster communities devoted to political activism.

Those interested in learning more about voting in the upcoming 2024 election season can visit many online resources, including the King County Elections Page.

