Where to next? A guide to road tripping in the Emerald State

There is no better time for a road trip than summer — when the city heat becomes suffocating and the only thing you can think to do is escape, the sprawling roads of Washington are there to greet you and guarantee you a beautiful trip rife with sightseeing and greenery. There is endless opportunity for adventure within this magnificent state, so whether you need to put together your road trip playlist or get that long overdue oil change, get ready for some easy driving accompanied with road-side views as I share with you the best places to road trip to in the PNW.

To begin, Washington is home to three national parks, all within three hours of Seattle. Mount Rainier National Park offers a myriad of hikes on the Cascade Range’s most prominent peak, as well as gorgeous wildflowers in the summer. Nearby is Crystal Mountain Resort, a popular ski area.

Olympic National Park covers almost one million acres, 95% of which is designated wilderness, according to the National Parks Foundation website. It covers three different ecosystems, and has a 73 mile-long coastline. North Cascades National Park boasts more than 300 glaciers. It is also located close to Lake Chelan, a popular vacation spot for Washington locals.

Washington also boasts an abundance of state parks. To get the inside scoop, I talked to Meryl Lassen, a communications consultant for Washington State Parks.

As far as day trips, Lassen recommended Manchester and Illahee State Parks, Olallie State Park, Lake Sammamish, and Squak Mountain. Manchester and Illahee are both a short drive and ferry ride away from UW.

“Start in West Seattle by taking the ferry from Fauntleroy to Southworth, and drive up toManchester State Park, a former fort that was used primarily for mine storage until World War II,” Lassen said. “The mine storage house has now been turned into a covered picnic area, with its unique brick building and windowless arches on a sprawling green lawn with shade trees all around.”

The park also has opportunities for swimming and paddling in the spring and summer.

“You can take the ferry back to Fauntleroy or drive up the Kitsap Peninsula, stopping atIllahee State Park,” Lassen said. “You can catch the ferry back at Bremerton or go 15 miles farther north to check out Scandinavian-themed Poulsbo and small-town Winslow on Bainbridge Island before catching the Bainbridge ferry back to Seattle.”

There are other noteworthy areas in Washington to do a classic road trip, complete with your favorite podcast and plenty of places to stop along the way. Vashon Island, Whidbey Island, Camano Island, and the San Juan Islands are all beautiful places to experience Washington’s shores. San Juan Island in particular is famous for its whale watching, where you can catch sight of humpback whales and orca pods.

On the Olympic Peninsula, you can attend the annual Sequim Lavender Festival or visit Port Angeles, notable for its proximity to the Olympic National Park, with a variety of lookouts and hikes. Of course, you can also live your Twilight dreams and visit Forks, where the Cullen house is located.

Driving down the Oregon Coast is also a great road trip. You can visit the many beaches that dot the coast from Pacific City to Cannon Beach, all with the added enjoyment of no sales tax and Tillamook ice cream.

The Columbia River Gorge is notable for its breathtaking views along the Washington-Oregon border. There are several riverside towns to visit, hikes to do, and even the Gorge Amphitheatre, a one-of-a-kind concert venue.

If you find yourself in need of a getaway from the stress of college life or the fast pace of the city, you’re in luck. Washington state is full of adventures, and plenty of coffee stands to keep you awake on the way.

Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn

