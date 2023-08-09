Which UW study spot is right for you?

If there’s one thing UW students know how to do, it’s study. But sometimes, finding good study spots around campus can be as hard as the actual studying itself. From environment to commute times, there are many factors that come into play when selecting the perfect spot. These preferences differ from person to person, which is why it is so important to explore new places that will not only maximize your productivity, but expand your knowledge of the UW campus.

Enjoy this short guide that covers the most popular study spots on campus and see which is the best fit for you.

Table of Contents:

Suzzallo and Allen Libraries Odegaard Undergraduate Library The Ave Pop Health Museums The Waterfront The HUB Mary Gates Hall Gould Hall Denny Hall

Suzzallo and Allen Libraries

Let’s start with the most famous of them all, Suzzallo and Allen Libraries. For all the Harry Potter fans, I'm sure you have already heard about the fantastic Suzzallo Reading Room. While some may enjoy sitting in echoey silence, pretending to be a student at Hogwarts, there are other amazing spots throughout Allen and Suzzallo that are worth checking out! Some worth noting are the larger tables on the fourth floor, the second floor’s tables and white boards located behind the bookshelves, and of course the popular Starbucks on the first floor. Don’t be scared to go explore!

Odegaard Undergraduate Library

If you love a classic library environment, then Odegaard is the right place for you. As one of the most popular study spots on campus, Ode is a great place for group meetups and longer study sessions, primarily on the first floor. The higher you go in Ode, the quieter it becomes, making this library exceptionally versatile for the kind of environment you may be looking for that day. However, beware of exam weeks, as tables, seats, and whiteboards quickly fill up late into the night. Get there early and book those study rooms weeks in advance.

The Ave

Live on West Campus or want to explore some off-campus settings? Head on over to the Ave, where you will find an endless amount of cafes, restaurants, and cute shops to browse while you inevitably procrastinate on your homework. Some student favorites on the Ave include Starbucks, Cafe on the Ave, Cafe Allegro, and Bulldog News. These places are best suited for people who are able to work in a more distracting environment. Whether it be loud music or the bustling sounds of the U-District, you will never have a dull time on the Ave.

Hans Rosling Center for Population Health

An unusual but addictive study spot, the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health offers the perfect balance between an academic and social space for studying. Home to, arguably, the best Starbucks location on UW campus, Pop Health consists of beautiful architecture and an airy atmosphere that is conducive for quality studying. From barstool-style seating on the bottom floor, to cushy couches on the second, Pop Health will quickly become your new favorite place to study.

Museums

Not only are the museums on our campus severely underrated as a whole, but they also double as hidden gems for studying! If you live, or are planning to live, on West Campus, then chances are you will be walking past the Henry Art Gallery almost every day. Walk past the reception desk and down the stairs to discover City Grind – a charming cafe best known for their Lotus and Red Bull drinks — with both indoor and outdoor seating. And when you’re done, go check out the beautiful galleries. The other museum on campus is the Burke: a stunning cultivation of paleontology, biology, and Indigenous-centered exhibitions. The Burke is also home to Off the Rez Cafe, a perfect study spot for those who crave the peaceful environment of museums. Enjoy their world-renowned fry bread and other Native specialities while you’re visiting! Keep in mind, however, that although the Henry Art Gallery and Burke Museum offer free admission for students, they do not accept dining money at their cafes.

The Waterfront

Probably one of the most underrated study spots is down by the water. If you don’t really enjoy the chaos of the Ave or the stress of the libraries, then studying down by the water may be the place for you. Not only do you get a nice walk out of it, but something about being so close to Lake Washington just makes life seem a bit more breathable. During the colder months, head over to Seafab and enjoy some yummy sandwiches and coffee in the rustic waterfront cafe. Or perhaps pop into the Ocean Sciences Building to find their hidden upstairs seating area. Sitting out by the Cut or the marina won’t be enjoyable until the weather warms up in late spring, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still indulge in the beauty of the lakeside.

The HUB

A classic, the HUB is a place where you could spend the whole day and never get bored. From club meetings to bowling, the HUB offers so much more than just being a study spot. Located at the center of campus, the HUB is the perfect place for some last-minute studying or homework in between classes, or meeting up with some friends for lunch at the dining hall. If this sounds like something you would enjoy, then head over to the HUB this fall!

Mary Gates Hall

If you enjoy the atmosphere of the Suzzallo Reading Room, but dislike the strict silence, then head over to Mary Gates Hall. Complete with tall ceiling arches and a wrap-around balcony overlooking the first floor, Mary Gates is a stunning place to study. Not only that, but it’s also home to the CLUE Tutoring Center, the office of Undergraduate Academic Affairs, the Disability Resources for Students Center, the Introductory Programming Lab, and the iSchool, making Mary Gates an incredibly important place for a large proportion of students — which may include you! Pro tip: this building takes the aesthetic of “dark academia” a bit too seriously in that it’s always freezing. Bring lots of cozy layers if you are studying on the first floor, but plan to remove them if you head down to the basement, as it’s boiling hot!

Denny Hall

Landmarked as the oldest building on UW campus, Denny Hall is both a famous and yet highly underrated study spot. Located at the perfect center between U-District and North Campus, Denny is an extraordinary lecture hall with some wonderful places to study. From the tables by the entrance on the first floor to the beautiful window-seating on the top, you just can’t go wrong with the historic Denny Hall.

Gould Hall

Looking for a niche study spot away from the usual STEM crowd? Gould Hall may be the place for you. If you’re a fan of brutalist architecture (or just love being around architects), consider Gould as a possible place to study. While it may not be much from the outside, the inside contains a beautiful open concept design unlike any other building on campus. While each floor has limited barstool seating overlooking the center, the bottom floor is where you’ll find the best tables, along with a cute espresso bar to fulfill your caffeine needs (but which does not take Husky Cards). Whether it be the natural skylights or the ascending staircases, there is something quite special about Gould that makes it the perfect place to get work done.

Reach writer Meha Singal at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mehaha23

