What your favorite study spot says about you

Whether you’re a seasoned campus studier or trying it out for the first time this fall, take this quiz to find out what your favorite study spot — or soon to be favorite — says about you:

Odegaard

Known fondly to most as Ode, the Odegaard Undergraduate Library is truly one of a kind, just like you. This place has everything: spinny chairs, at least three people you met during Dawg Daze at all times, Husky Card checks to keep you on your toes, and extra late hours during big testing weeks. If you want to meet up with classmates to study, Ode is an excellent call. If you want to take a nap mid-study or get hungry, take a walk down to the dimly lit By George Cafe in the depths of Ode. You’ll also run into someone you know down there as you grab the last blueberry bagel. Overall, if you want to be left alone or avoid flashbacks to the first week of college where UW threw a party with a DJ and full light show in Ode, venture across Red Square for a different option.

Back of Suzzallo and Allen

Like me, your go-to study spot is the back of the Suzzallo and Allen Libraries. You’re probably actually looking to get some work done and have little control of yourself while studying if you aren’t in a library environment. Though the Suzz reading room is flashy and you can imagine it's your first day at Hogwarts, the true gem of Suzzallo is a quick walk back towards where Suzz merges with Allen. If you haven’t experienced the pure bliss of this spot yet, come to the chatter level section to watch me chug a Celsius and try to complete a midterm paper two hours before it’s due. Of course, this can only be followed up by inviting all your friends to come and “be productive with you” after a couple hours of hard work. It’ll be a good time, and you love a good time.

Your room

The chaotic good of study spots. When not in your dorm room, you’re probably at class or at a party counting the minutes before you can get back to the comfort of your twin XL and Target string lights. This study method can go one of two ways. Either you’ve nailed how to stay away from the tempting “quick nap” or you are missing more than three assignments and are about to break down. You’re comfy, but probably about to launch yourself into a spiral over your weed-out biology class that may, in fact, weed you out. Though the idea is understandable, you’re probably better off at least trying to find a seat in your floor’s study room.

PACCAR

Without a doubt, you either know an aggressive amount of business majors or you are one yourself. If you’ve gotten tired of being in your fraternity or sorority house, take a brisk walk to PACCAR to rehash last night and stun yourself by getting a little work done too. With lots of private study rooms and secret spots to find, this option may actually yield some results. If not academically, then at least socially. If you are a “work hard, play hard” type of person, congrats, you’ve found your new home. Just remember you will be studying alongside the same people who saw you sing a violent amount of Taylor Swift at Finn’s karaoke last night and may need a quick exit strategy before they ask if you’re OK.

The Ave coffee shops

If you need to be caffeinated and like eavesdropping, you’re right where you should be. The Ave, in all its questionable charm, is an experience in itself. If you need a busier atmosphere with some action to force you to focus, this strategy is perfect. From Cafe on the Ave, the Ave Starbucks, and lots of smaller — and more aesthetic — shops hidden around, there are many options to choose from. You tell yourself that it doesn’t matter what you wear, but the well-dressed UW crowd begs to differ. Rory Gilmore academic-core is the ultimate peak, but you’ll settle for your usual baggy jeans and shoes most people don’t know the name of. When the headphones are on and the light indie lo-fi study beats are on, you are in the zone, and you’ll stay there until your crush from quiz section walks in on what appears to be a study date and you pack up feeling defeated.

The Quad

For those who can brave lack of back support or outlets, you have a superior study spot. Whether you own a slack line and hammock, or just want those nature-y college vibes, you are guaranteed to get them on The Quad during a sunny day. Although you need to be prepared to dodge frisbees and the occasional rogue spike ball, it will generally be a peaceful time. As all UW students know, or will soon find out, you’ll have to completely give up your spot for about two weeks during the cherry blossom bloom every year as outsiders take over your safe haven. Other than that, though, you’ve found a gem. Even if you’ve never studied there before, grab a snack and a blanket, head to the lush lawns, and go through Canvas with your computer brightness on full blast.

Suzzallo Reading Room

The infamous study spot. If you are a frequent Suzzallo reading room visitor, you are the main character. Anyone can make jokes about how often this gorgeous library pops up on UW students’ Instagram stories, but it really is one of the most beautiful places on campus. Get ready to transcend into the depths of your literary dreams. Even if you never read Harry Potter growing up, it’s a non-negotiable to study there at least once. If you turn into a Reading Room rat, you’ll probably do better in classes than most. The silent nature of the spot makes it perfect for independent work time. While you’re at it, you’ll probably feel extremely thankful to go to UW and celebrate with a coffee from the Suzz Starbucks. Pack up fully-charged devices — or get ready to crawl around the floor like a maniac — and enjoy the crown jewel of UW.

I don’t study

You scare everyone in your classes, including me. No one knows what this study strategy says about you other than you. “C’s get degrees,” and I hope you get there.

