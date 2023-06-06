When the stars come out to play

As the proud owner of a set of dinosaur-themed Play-Doh toys that I break out whenever grad school applications or midterms are getting too stressful, I am a firm believer in the joy that comes with indulging our inner child in the face of an increasingly stressful adult world. Keep reading to find out which nostalgic toy is perfect for you, according to the stars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):

Beanie Babies

Capricorn, those who don’t know you well don’t often get to see that beyond your goal-oriented exterior is a playful personality. It’s easy to get caught up in the big picture, so take this as a sign to let loose and spend some time enjoying the little things, like Beanie Babies. Beanie Babies allow you to dig into your goal-driven side by collecting as many unique critters as possible, while also allowing yourself to give in to your whimsical side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):

Littlest Pet Shop

Ambitious Aquarius, you have had an entrepreneurial spirit since you were in diapers. Similarly to goal-oriented Capricorn, your ambitious streak can be draining, especially as you advance in your education. Don’t neglect your inner child in pursuit of your adulthood. Littlest Pet Shop is the perfect way to let you dig into entrepreneurship with low stakes and cute animals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Lisa Frank

Pisces, whether or not you consider yourself to be creative, you have the soul of an artist. You are intensely empathetic and feel things deeply. Your creative and emotional spirit needs an outlet, making Lisa Frank stickers and coloring books the perfect nostalgic toy for you. The sparkles and bright colors are a great way for you to express yourself, even if painting isn’t your style.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Pokémon cards

Aries, as the first sign of the zodiac, you value tackling issues head-on, and are unafraid to compete for what you want. However, it can sometimes be difficult for you to get along with others because they cannot understand how seriously you take challenges. The perfect toy for you is Pokémon cards. They allow you to channel your competitive, and sometimes combative, nature into something fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Polly Pockets

Taurus, you may have a reputation for being the most stubborn of the signs, but you should really be known for your indulgence. Good food, nice clothes, and rich chocolate all make you happy, but they aren’t always gentle on your wallet. Polly Pockets are the perfect toy to allow you to let loose and indulge without breaking the bank. Just think of how many different outfits you can buy when they’re small and made of rubber.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Sillybandz

Gemini, at heart, you are a social butterfly. Your boundless energy and ability to befriend everyone around you make Sillybandz the perfect nostalgic toy for you to bring back. Sillybandz were the ultimate social currency in elementary school, allowing you to impress your crush or make new friends. Sillybandz are the perfect way for you to keep making connections.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Pillow Pets

Cancer, your intuitive and thoughtful nature makes you the ideal friend and companion. Just like Pillow Pets, you are a comforting and supportive presence. However, your nature makes you inclined to emotional burnout. Be careful not to give away too much of yourself in the process of helping others. When you feel yourself running low on gas, turning to a Pillow Pet may be just what you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22):

Razor scooter

Leo, as the thrill seeker of the zodiac, you are drawn to the adrenaline rush that comes with new experiences. In your constant search for the next new thing to try, make sure you don’t neglect the past — it can be just as sweet. This makes the nostalgic Razor scooter the best throwback toy for you. Razor scooters promise the thrill of a wild ride along with the threat of being hit in the shin (nothing hurts more than being hit in the shin with a Razor) — perfect for a thrill-seeking Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sep. 22):

Webkinz

Virgo, you are the practical and down-to-earth organizer of the zodiac. You know how to plan ahead and often enjoy doing so. However, all that planning can get stressful when the stakes are high, making Webkinz the perfect toy for you. The online world of Webkinz allows you to budget your KinzCash, plan your pet’s room, and get your pet a job, all without the stress of real life.

Libra (Sep. 23 - Oct. 22):

Candyland

Libra, as the zodiac’s lover of balance, board games are your go-to. Your ability to keep the peace in even the most challenging situations means Monopoly boards are never flipped over when you’re playing. This talent makes Candyland the perfect toy for you to channel your inner child. Your love of board games meets nostalgia and indulgence in a race to King Kandy’s castle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):

Bakugan

Scorpio, you are loyal, brave, and independent to a fault. It can sometimes be hard for you to channel your intensity into something fun, rather than into something productive. This makes Bakugan the ideal nostalgic toy for you, Scorpio. Bakugan will allow you to be combative in a way that is fun, rather than serious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):

Groovy Girls

Sagittarius, you are open-minded, optimistic, and adventurous. You may feel bored or limited remaining inside of your comfort zone, but it is important that you nurture and comfort your sensitive side, while remaining true to yourself. This makes Groovy Girls your ideal nostalgic toy pick. The plush doll will bring you comfort and support, while the diverse range of Groovy Girls will feed your passion for inclusion.

Author’s note: It is very fitting that the theme of this year’s Graduation Edition is “Holding on to Memories,” because that is exactly what I am doing as I write this piece and look back at my four years writing for The Daily. As I end my time as the self-anointed horoscope writer at The Daily, I couldn’t pick a more fitting final piece. I’ve loved every second of it, peace and love y’all, it’s been a wild ride.

