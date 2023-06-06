Why ring by spring?

Scrolling through Instagram over the past couple of years, I’ve seen absolutely beautiful engagement posts of people I knew from high school, all dressed up and smiling together with some romantic backdrop of a beach, pavilion, or garden. If it wasn’t for my own relationship, I would not have questioned the oversimplified, linear story these photos can imply.

I first knew I was ready to marry Pavel, my now fiancé, after just two years of dating when I kept stopping myself from spontaneously proposing. Those famous words would come to me during a romantic dinner or when he laughed at his own pun as we watched a show together or when he picked me up from campus late at night, singing off-key to LCD Soundsystem as he drove home.

It was nearly two years ago now, when I first started conversations about who would want to propose, who would want a ring, or when we would want to get married. The thing about Pavel: he loves a scheme and can always sense one brewing. I later learned that he figured out the exact date when I intended to ask him. Even though my custom ring was already paid for and he already picked out where to buy his ring, he decided he wasn’t ready just yet. Later that same day, he asked me who we would invite to our wedding.

Some might say I waited another two years to propose, but our journey revealed that it does not feel like waiting to keep dating someone, to keep building experiences with them, to keep loving them. People asked, “Do you feel any different?” after our engagement, and my answer was the same for both: “Nope.”

Relationships with an impending graduation can differ when you’re in high school and when you’re in college.

“It’s the singular security we both have at this point, where I’m not in this just because I need the comfort,” Sydney Brusnighan, a soon-to-be-graduate from the department of industrial and systems engineering, said. “Because transitioning from high school to college, it’s nice to have that person for support, but for here, I’m so ready to enter that chapter of my life that it’s an additive to be in a relationship with him.”

Brusnighan met her boyfriend on Hinge about five months ago, and as graduating seniors, their after-college plans align as they’ll both stay in the greater Seattle area for work. Brusnighan noted how this inherent flexibility when entering the workforce can support those in relationships, which can differ from high school if people go through the rigid structure and unpredictable outcomes of college applications.

“We’re going into the working world, and at that point, there is no timeline; the next chapter is marriage or kids, where you can choose to do these or you can choose not to,” Brusnighan said.

In high school, however, those applying to college may find graduation puts a pretty strict deadline on a relationship to either break up or commit further. And, in all fairness, there are a lot of circumstances that can reinforce this, including cultural expectations of young love or standardized deadlines of college applications and offer acceptances.

However, it’s worth remembering that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in additional barriers and stress to the dating scene. In 2022, 63% of single-and-looking adults in the United States reported increased challenges with dating since the pandemic. For those who underwent lockdown while at UW, there may be a sense of a delayed start to dating, which can create inconvenient timing for budding romances and newer relationships with such a big transition impending as graduation.

For my fiancé and I, regardless if we were engaged or not, we plan to continue moving forward together, including choosing one job offer over another if it came to that. That degree of commitment may not resonate with every relationship, especially if by the time graduation rolls around, it feels too early in a relationship.

For some, breaking up may be the next step, whether it was casual and the plan all along or whether there are conflicting values and expectations of commitment. For others, graduation may simply be a transition to explore together and support each other, but it’s not the graduation itself that demands more commitment. If anything, these demands come from the people within the relationship.

“We have this idea that we’re going out into the world, and we’re going to find our dream job, and we have to find our calling, and on the one hand, that is true,” Nicole McNichols, associate teaching professor, said during her lecture on adult sexual development. “You are going to create a relationship that works for you; it’s not about settling, it’s about finding somebody that you connect with who has similar hopes, dreams, goals.”

At most, avoid leveraging or framing graduation as some cosmic ultimatum, especially if it starts to cloud the celebration and self-confidence rightly deserved for such an amazing achievement. If there’s pressure to propose before graduation or break up after, it’s worth asking where that pressure comes from and whether it makes sense for both the individuals involved and the relationship as a whole.

“Soulmates are made not found,” McNichols said.

