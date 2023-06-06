Would’ve, should’ve, could’ve

For the past four years (or less, if you’re a Running Start nerd), this university has transformed into a home for this year’s seniors. Their time at the university started with Dr. Helen Chu at UW Medicine identifying the COVID-19 virus, sending home the wide-eyed winter quarter freshmen. The students spent the next year and a half socially distanced, navigating the virtual community with vigor, until their first spring quarter on campus in junior year, when the students finally made up for the lost time.

Now, as seniors, the 2023 graduates have endured their last rainy winter and are blooming into full-fledged adults this spring. Before bounding into the future, the seniors look back on the past four years. In a survey, seniors were asked about their regrets. Here are the highlights.

If I were to do it all over again, I would…

“Take more classes that interested me rather than just requirements for my major.”

“Break up with my high school boyfriend sooner”

“Start working in my field instead of just learning about it a lot sooner”

“Study abroad”

“Make better connections while sober”

“Buy GameStop stock”

“NEVER take an 8:30 a.m. class”

“Not have a global pandemic get in the way of my college experience”

“Go to more parties!”

“Not have come to UW”

If I were to change one thing about UW, it would be…

“Make majors more easily explorable”

“A better social scene!”

“Better financial aid opportunities”

“More student support and care not just taking out money”

“The system of governance. The Board and President are incentivized to maximize profit and not deliver the best educational experience at the lowest price.”

“Fix the IMA, there are multiple areas that still haven’t been fixed since COVID”

“How anti-social other students are”

“The toxic academic culture that made me stressed for no reason”

“To eliminate all outside traffic when the Cherry Blossoms come out. Make the entire thing for students only, that way I can actually walk to class without bumping into hundreds of people.”

“More coffee options that aren’t Starbucks”

Reach Special Sections Editor Martina Povolo at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Martinapovolo

