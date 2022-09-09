13th-ranked Huskies fall to Pepperdine in four-set match

Two nationally-acclaimed teams met on the second day of play of the Husky Invitational tournament held at Alaska Airlines Arena.

In its second home outing of the season, and following an important victory over Northwestern, the No. 13 Washington volleyball team found itself hitting a bump in the road with a 3-1 defeat suffered at the hands of No. 24 Pepperdine.

A tough first set resulted in a 0-1 deficit for the Huskies (4-2), who fell short 25-18 after a few too many errors. Pepperdine’s Emily Hellmuth grabbed six kills all on her own, with seniors Marin Grote and Claire Hoffman taking the reins and raking up three kills each for UW.

Washington found itself trailing once more when the next set came around, but that changed once four consecutive attack errors on Pepperdine’s part put the Huskies ahead of the Waves (7-1) by one point.

With the game tied at 20, an ensuing kill from Hoffman followed by a solo block from Grote gave UW late a two-point lead, which rose to three to top their opponents, 25-22, and grab the second set.

Set number 3 also turned out to be another barn burner, but turned into a 25-20 loss for Washington, giving the Waves an overall 2-1 lead.

Hoffman pulled through once again with an ace and a kill to put her team up by two points, giving the Huskies a crucial lead in the must-win fourth set. That lead accumulated to three points after an attack error by Hellmuth.

However, two attack errors of its own swayed the score in Pepperdine’s favor, which were soon followed by two more to provide the Waves with a pivotal four-point advantage. UW was not able to come back, and let the set slip away once again by five points, along with the match itself.

Both teams looked sharp and moved the ball around efficiently; however, Pepperdine outshone UW in the offensive and defensive departments, with the Waves capping off the afternoon with a total of 63 kills, 64 digs, and 13 blocks, compared to Washington’s 49, 50, and 10, respectively.

On the Huskies’ side, the leaders of the day were Hoffman and sophomore outside hitter Madi Endsley, who tallied up 17 and 10 kills respectively. Grote impressed with an overall six blocks, and senior setter Ella May Powell ended with a total of 40 assists,

Both teams’ play was rife with errors, with UW finishing with 19, and Pepperdine with 21 total.

The team will be back in action for the second time on Friday with an evening match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. against Cal Poly at Alaska Airlines Arena.

