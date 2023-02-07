2023 Washington softball position preview

After losing twice at home to Texas in the NCAA Regionals last season, the Washington softball team - ranked No. 14 in the preseason USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll — looks to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2019.

UW’s roster will start the season with 17 players, similar to last year. Much of the talented core remains the same for the Huskies, with the addition of multiple freshmen and transfers who will look to make a big impact immediately.

“We’re lucky to have a very veteran team this year,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “We’re inheriting our entire offense from last year pretty much, so we’re excited to see what the [Madison Huskeys] and the [SilentRain Espinosas] of our world do as super senior leaders.”

Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of UW’s roster before the Huskies open their season Thursday in Irvine, California against No.16 Duke.

Pitcher

With former star pitcher Gabbie Plain now out of the mix, the Huskies will rely on familiar faces such as seniors Brooke Nelson and Kelley Lynch to carry the load, while also introducing new faces to play a big role in the pitching staff.

Nelson had an excellent campaign last season, finishing the year 5-0 while posting a career-best 2.26 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched. Nelson also delivered in the batter’s box with a .288 batting average and three home runs, including a grand slam against Oregon.

Lynch pitched the most innings of her career last season, improving from her 2021 totals in the process. Lynch went 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched. The former No.1 recruit will have an even bigger role this upcoming season and will continue to be a major strikeout threat while in the circle.

“We definitely know what both Kelley and Brooke can do in the game in spots that they've played, and in times where they've been pretty dominant for us,” Tarr said. “As a 21-to- 22-year-old woman, you have a lot left in the game. Unfortunately, your college career starts to end, but what those women can do as they grow and learn and realize it's their last one or two years left, it's pretty exciting.”

Redshirt junior Lindsay Lopez will look to make an immediate impact in purple and gold this season. The transfer from Arizona State was a workhorse in 2022, compiling a 13-5 record with a 2.12 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 112.1 innings. Lopez was First Team All-Pac-12 in 2022 and will look to be an X-factor in the circle for UW. Lopez was also one of four Huskies who received All-Pac-12 preseason honors for this upcoming season.

Freshman Ruby Meylan will also be a name to watch in the Huskies’ pitching room this season. Ranked No. 13 nationally in the class of 2022, the 2021-2022 Nebraska Gatorade Softball Player of the Year was exceptional in high school, posting a 17-0 record with a .41 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 86 innings her senior year. Maylan will be a major part of the future for the Huskies and has the ability to make an instant impact.

Infield

With 49 home runs combined in the 2022 campaign, Washington is loaded with power in the infield thanks to the return of fifth-year Baylee Klingler — last year’s Pac-12 player of the year. In addition to Klingler, the Huskies are chock-full of young talent as sophomores Rylee Holtorf and Kinsey Fiedler look to improve following their stellar freshman campaigns.

Klingler produced a season to remember last year, becoming only the third player in Pac-12 history to be awarded the triple crown by recording a .435 batting average with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs. Along with her power, her discipline at the plate is one of her strongest assets, striking out only six times in 170 at-bats. With 2022 in the rearview mirror, Klingler will look to have her eyes set on another historic season in her final year with the Huskies.

Fifth-year seniors Megan Vandegrift and SilentRain Espinoza provide strong depth and experience for an otherwise young Husky infield. Vandegrift was a reliable batter last season, posting a strong .317 batting average along with four stolen bases. Espinoza has proven to be clutch in big moments, crushing the go-ahead two-run home run at Oregon in the eighth inning last season. Both players will play vital roles as leaders for a very talented Husky roster.

Holtorf and Fiedler received Pac-12 all-freshman honors last season and will have big roles this year. Holtorf split time at both third base and shortstop, and is set to have a strong 2023 campaign. Fiedler proved to be a consistent power hitter and defender at second base, totaling 11 home runs with a .969 fielding percentage.

“The sophomores from last year got a lot of experience,” Tarr said. “Last year, we knew we had a lot of depth in our infield, so we used that depth to our favor, and it will advantage us this year with Rylee and Kinsey both being somewhat one-year veterans of our middle infield.”

Behind the dish, sophomore Olivia Johnson and freshman Sydney Stewart will look to share the load following the departure of Jenn Cummings.

Johnson was awarded Pac-12 all-freshman honors, as well as NFCA all-region second-team honors for her 2022 campaign. With 11 home runs and a flawless year defensively, Johnson is poised to play a large role for the Huskies this season. Stewart was a standout high school athlete from San Jose, California, and will be a cornerstone of the future for UW.

Utility freshman Alana Johnson is a new face for the Huskies who immediately provides both power and speed for the Huskies. The three-time all-state shortstop from Mississippi hit .430 with eight home runs and 21 steals in her senior season, and has all the potential to blossom into the next big star for the Huskies.

Outfield

With fifth-year seniors Madison Huskey and Sami Reynolds receiving All-Pac-12 preseason honors, the Huskies approach the 2023 season with an explosive array of weapons in the outfield.

After another sensational season playing left field, Reynolds received All-Pac-12 second team honors in 2022, recording a .325 batting average with five home runs and 23 RBIs. The five-year starter was also a staple on defense with a .969 fielding percentage, placing Reynolds in position to have another big year for UW.

As for Huskey, the veteran started in every game last season at right field, posting a career-high .308 batting average with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs to go along with a .657 slugging percentage, earning her All-Pac-12 first team honors. As Huskey’s numbers have increased each season, look for her to take another major leap in 2023.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin hit a career-high seven home runs in 2022, a number she will look to surpass next season as she returns to the Huskies for her fourth season. Starting 35 games in 50 appearances last year, Allchin delivered with a three-run blast in regionals last season against Lehigh, and provides valuable experience for this Husky roster.

Two new faces will be present in the outfield this season, with Oklahoma State transfer Avery Hobson arriving at Montlake following an impactful 2022 season where she posted a .293 batting average with three stolen bases. Freshman Brooklyn Carter from California is an additional power bat for the Huskies that will look to take advantage of big opportunities throughout the year.

Washington opens its season Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. against No. 17 Duke, and continues its opening weekend with a marquee matchup against the defending national champions, No. 1 Oklahoma, on Saturday.

