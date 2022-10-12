3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Arizona

Husky Nation remains on the edge of its seat following an uncanny loss to unranked Arizona State. The humiliation, suffered at the hands of a third-string quarterback, sent heads reeling after much early-season success. Washington is now gearing up to face Arizona, a team that is slowly trying to pick itself up from an absolutely disastrous 1-11 season in 2021. When push comes to shove, it will be crucial for the Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) to win this game, if Washington wants to maintain any glimmer of hope of salvaging a successful season. Here is The Daily’s primer on Arizona football.

3 Numbers to know:

5: The number of points by which Arizona was beaten by UW in 2021. The Wildcats’ 2021 season turned out to be an absolute disaster overall, with one single victory over Cal put on the docket. In fact, after losing 17 consecutive games, the program opted to hold open tryouts — in the middle of the season, mind you — in a final act of desperation, as things just kept getting worse and worse. The 2022 squad is currently 3-3 (1-2 in conference play), already faring better than last year, largely due to a decent passing game that has aided the team in wins so far over San Diego State, North Dakota State, and Colorado, and has posted approximately 324 yards per game.

350: The approximate “highest” number of total yards that either team should give up. As both squads tend to maintain a relatively high-powered offense, which team we see emerge as victorious Saturday could come down to whether either one of these young, struggling defenses can cap their amount of yards lost to their opponent in this range.

7: Jersey number of Jayden de Laura, former Washington State quarterback, who emerged as the notorious “flag-sticker” following the Huskies’ 2021 home Apple Cup defeat. De Laura announced his transfer to Arizona in January of this year, shocking WSU fans, as he had become somewhat of an icon of the first victory WSU had over UW since 2012.

2 Players to watch:

Jayden de Laura, quarterback

The aforementioned WSU transfer, now the Wildcats’ leading man, has managed a total of 1,915 yards on the season so far. Only 30 of these are rushing yards, serving as solid proof that de Laura is a passer, first and foremost. However, he has had a few moments where he’s shown himself to be elusive, more than capable of running the ball himself, and willing to take things into his own hands when his receivers aren’t present. That being said, he can be somewhat reckless, as running is not necessarily his forte, so UW’s edge rushers might be able to put the pressure on him on that front. The Huskies meeting de Laura once again can also be a perfect opportunity to find extra motivation by enacting revenge for his shenanigans last year.

Jacob Cowing, wide receiver

Now a junior, Cowing has stuck it out with a crumbling Arizona program, when he had every opportunity to flee and take his talents elsewhere. He’s raked up 643 total receiving yards so far, with a season-high 180 against Colorado on Oct. 1, making him the Wildcats’ most consistent receiver to date. The Huskies will have to keep an eye on him, as he will be de Laura’s main outlet to chuck passes at, which could once again throw another challenge in the direction of Washington’s noticeably inexperienced secondary.

1 Recap of last week:

No. 12 Oregon pulled off a pretty decisive 49-22 victory over Arizona last week on the Wildcats’ home turf. The Wildcats saw a small burst of promising momentum in the second quarter of the game when running back DJ Williams broke off for a 52-yard touchdown to bring his team a tad bit closer to meeting the Ducks’ lead. However, the said run was brief, as Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix took off and grabbed a massive 49-13 lead before the third quarter came to a close. Nix ended up throwing for 265 yards and three total touchdowns, while his team as a whole stacked up 580 total offensive yards — 306 of which were on the ground, cementing its total domination of the Wildcats in every corner of the game. Though losing to the Ducks is nothing to be ashamed of, especially for a team that is still well within the process of rebuilding, Arizona’s defense has managed to give up close to 50 points in two of its three losses so far. It’ll be interesting to observe whose defensive squad will rise to the occasion, seeing how UW’s hasn’t managed much better as of late.

