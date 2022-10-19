3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Cal

After losing two straight games, the Washington football team was able to get back on track, sneaking by Arizona with a win to move to .500 in the Pac-12. After last week’s convincing victory at home, UW will head back out on the road to face Cal, which is on a two-game losing streak. The Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) have yet to win a game on the road this year, while the Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) have yet to lose a game at home this year. Here is The Daily’s primer on Cal football.

3 Numbers to know:

18: The number of sacks that Cal has allowed through six games this year. That puts them tied for 109th in the country in terms of sacks allowed on the season. On the flipside, Washington ranks 17th in team sacks this season, with 20 through seven games. UW will clearly be looking to attack a weakness of Cal’s by using one of the few strengths of its own struggling defense, and put some pressure on Cal’s quarterback.

2: Cal has only scored over 20 points this year in two games; against Arizona, where they scored 49, and in week one against UC Davis, where they scored 34. Washington, on the other hand, has scored over 20 in every game this year, including four games where they scored 40 or more. Washington has only one win when they score fewer than 40 points, and that was in a 39-point showing against Michigan State. The Golden Bears’ offense is simply not as high powered as the Huskies’, so if this game turns into a shootout, the Huskies have the advantage in terms of consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

49: The number of points that both Cal and UW put up when facing Arizona this year. While Cal clearly does not have the same consistency that UW has with putting points up on the board in bunches, Cal is capable of scoring when they can expose a defense. Washington’s defense has, by no means, been good this year, allowing 28.6 points per game, slotting them as the 79th defense in the country in points allowed.

2 Players to watch:

Jaydn Ott, Running back

Ott may be a true freshman, but he is, by far, the star of this offense. Through six games, Ott has run for 580 yards and has five touchdowns. He’s also proven himself to be an outstanding receiving back, with 19 receptions on the year for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Washington will be looking to find ways to slow down the star freshman, as he is capable of running all over a team, if their defense does not come to play.

Against Arizona, Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. On the year, Ott is averaging 6.52 yards per carry, which is the 14th best in the nation. Washington will likely look to get off to another quick start and turn this into a shootout to then force Cal to abandon the run game with Ott and throw the ball more.

Jackson Sirmon, Linebacker

Does that name sound familiar? Well, it should, because Sirmon is in his first year at Cal, after having spent the previous four seasons at Washington. In his first year at Cal, Sirmon is having a very solid year, leading their defense in tackles with 52 total tackles and 29 solo tackles. Sirmon is also second on the Golden Bears defense in sacks with 1.5, which is more than he had in his entire career for the Huskies.

Sirmon also matched his UW career interceptions with one on the year so far. Overall, Sirmon has been making an impact all over the field this season, and Washington will need to account for him on all plays, as this is likely a game that Sirmon circled on his schedule.

1 Recap of last week:

Last week was a nightmare for Cal. The Golden Bears could not get anything going on offense and lost to a previously winless Buffaloes in overtime, 20-13.

Scoring was scarce for both teams throughout the entire game. Colorado put up the first points with a field goal with four minutes to go in the second quarter, while Cal failed to get on the scoreboard until a touchdown with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Something that prevented Cal from scoring was its inability to kick field goals. The Golden Bears’ kicker went 2 for 4 on field goals, missing a 54-yard and a 48-yard kick. If Cal finds itself in a fourth-and-medium, with the options of a long kick or going for it, don’t be surprised if Cal decides to go for it more often than not this week.

Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen

