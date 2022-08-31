3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Kent State

After an offseason full of coaching changes and a quarterback battle, the Huskies are ready to show the college football world where they’ve improved after finishing last season at 4-8. This year's opening game comes against Kent State, who finished the 2021 season 7-7.

Unlike last year, when Washington opened the season losing to a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school in Montana, the team will look to start this new era off on the right foot. Here’s The Daily’s primer on this weekend's opponent: Kent State.

3 numbers to know

0: Washington has never once, in its 133-year history, played against Kent State. Washington does have a connection with Kent State, however, as former Washington head coach Don James previously coached at Kent State before leading the Huskies for 18 years.

9: The last season in which Kent State won more than seven games was nine years ago, back in 2012. In that same nine-year time frame, UW has fallen short of seven wins in just three of those seasons, with two of those taking place in the past two years.

248.6: Last season, Kent State rushed for an average of 248.6 yards per game, which ranked No. 3 in the nation. Washington will need to find a way to stop the run in order to win; the 2021 Huskies ranked 108th in terms of rush yards allowed per game.

2 players to watch

Junior running back Marquez Cooper: Last season, Cooper led Kent State in rushing with 1,205 yards, alongside 11 touchdowns. Cooper has led Kent State in rushing in each of his two seasons with the team, and the Golden Flashes’ ground game remains prevalent with Cooper at the helm.

Redshirt junior quarterback Collin Schlee: Sept. 3 at Husky Stadium will mark Schlee’s first collegiate start. Schlee saw sparse playing time in 2021, completing 16 of 23 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Schlee is considered to be more mobile than Kent State's previous quarterback Dustin Crum, posing a potential threat to the Washington defense, which struggled against mobile quarterbacks in 2021.

1 recap of last season

In the 2021 season, the Golden Flashes went 7-7, with their season ending in a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss to Wyoming. The Golden Flashes win games when they can score at will against an opponent, as evidenced by their seven wins last season, in which they surpassed 30 points in all but one of their wins.

Last season, their high-powered offense ranked No. 1 in the Mid-American Conference in terms of yards per game. While Kent State is replacing a former three-year starter at quarterback, the strong suit of the team has been their dominant run game, which will be a focal point in 2022.

Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.