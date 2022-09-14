3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Michigan State

A Big Ten adversary is on the horizon for Washington in its third outing of the 2022 season. No. 11 Michigan State will arrive at Husky Stadium on Saturday, posing the team’s greatest challenge to date.

Though widely regarded as underdogs, a win would present a huge opportunity for new head coach Kalen DeBoer to demonstrate that he and his crew have what it takes to quickly turn things around from last year’s disastrous low. Here’s the Daily’s primer on Michigan State.

3 Numbers to know:

2: The number of games that Michigan State has lost to Washington in their last three meetings. The Huskies have secured the past two games, making them 2-1 overall in the teams’ matchup history. The most recent victory was in 1997, when UW cranked out a 51-23 win at the Aloha Bowl in Honolulu, under the guidance of point man Brock Huard, uncle of current Washington redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard. The two meetings before that were a Spartan victory in 1969 on home turf, and a Huskies turnaround in 1970, the latter half of a home-and-home series.

16: The number of times that the Spartans have appeared in the AP Top 25 rankings within the past 20 years. The squad reached a high in 2013 with an overall 13-1 record, latching on to a Big Ten championship title, along with a final AP ranking of No. 3 and a 24-20 Rose Bowl victory over Stanford. In 2015, Michigan State reached another high with a College Football Playoff appearance, but were beaten 38-0 by Alabama.

1: The number of times Michigan State has been beaten by junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at Indiana, the former home of UW’s starting quarterback. Penix Jr. is 1-1 in his career against the Spartans, with a 40-31 loss in 2019, and a 24-0 win in 2020. In the 2019 loss under then-Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, Penix Jr. completed 33 of 42 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

2 Players to watch:

Jalen Berger, Running back

Berger exited last Saturday’s game against Akron with 17 carries, three touchdowns, and 107 rushing yards in the books, just short of his career high of 120 yards. Paired with fellow running back Jarek Broussard, the Spartans’ running game is what’s keeping its offense alive, and will prove to be a challenge for the UW run defense.

Payton Thorne, Quarterback

Although he went 18 for 28 passing and collected 212 total yards against Akron, the decent stats on Thorne’s part don’t reflect the trouble that he has had passing, with two interceptions and faulty decisions in both games played so far. The fact that Thorne has been struggling a bit will be advantageous for the Huskies, but it will be important to keep him at bay nonetheless, especially since there are uncertainties still abound in Washington's secondary.

1 Recap of last week:

Michigan State faced Akron in its second outing of the season last week. The team’s matchup with Washington will be its first road game of the year. The Spartans dominated, albeit against a weaker opponent, and fell just short of reaching 500 yards on offense, 260 of which were rushing yards. Broussard secured the Spartans’ first score of the evening after his teammates forced an early turnover. A similar scenario unfolded as another turnover resulted in the team’s second touchdown at the hands of Berger late in the first quarter. A combined third touchdown and field goal gave Michigan State a 24-0 advantage by halftime. The third quarter was the Spartans’ most explosive yet, with four touchdowns — three of which occurred on the ground courtesy of the dynamic running back unit — securing their 52-0 lead. That lead remained throughout the fourth quarter, and cemented the program’s 2-0 record, along with its largest shutout victory since 1957.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

