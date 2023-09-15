3-2-1, Football: The Daily’s Primer on Michigan State

For the second straight year, the No. 8 Washington football team will square off against future conference opponent Michigan State University (MSU). Only this time around, UW is Goliath instead of David.

Both teams have had to shake off early-season jitters to earn back-to-back victories in their first two games at home, setting up a showdown of undefeated foes just like last season.

But Saturday afternoon, the Spartans (2-0) will be without a key piece, that being head coach Mel Tucker, who is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct and suspended. The Huskies (2-0) will look to take advantage of a team facing massive uncertainties off the field to control the game on the field and earn its first road win of the season.

3 Numbers to Know:

107: Michigan State has surrendered just 107 yards passing per game over its first two contests, including an average of only 4.7 yards per attempt in its victory over the University of Richmond last Saturday. MSU has thrived off of making opposing offenses one dimensional, riding the stout pass defense to two easy victories to open the season.

289: The Spartans have rushed for 289 yards this season, led by standout redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter. Carter has accounted for 224 of those yards in two games, ranking 15th in the country in yards per game at 112.

5: Michigan State’s offense has found the endzone five times, both on the ground and through the air. Aside from a slow start in a season-opening win over Central Michigan University in his first career start, redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim’sstrong showing has helped diversify an offense that’s been extremely run-heavy in past seasons.

2 Players to Watch:

Nathan Carter: A 2023 transfer from Connecticut, Carter has already had a share of explosive plays, with a 31-yard burst against Central Michigan and 44-yard touchdown run against Richmond. A Washington defense giving up 153 rushing yards a game could have a tough time containing the 5’ 11”, 200-pound force in Michigan State’s backfield.

Jonathan Kim: Redshirt senior kicker Jonathan Kim has been automatic this season, being a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points and 2 for 2 on field goals. Both of Kim’s field goals have come from 45 or more yards, including a career-long 52 yarder against Richmond last Saturday. Kim’s NFL-level range looks to add additional pressure to the Huskies’ defense as soon as the Spartans cross midfield.

1 Recap of Last Week:

Both Washington and Michigan State enjoyed stress-free showings last weekend, playing Group of Five Tulsa and FCS school Richmond, respectively. The Spartans looked rusty in their season-opener against Central Michigan, but swung back with a dominant 45-14 win over the Spiders to improve to 2-0 heading into its matchup against the Huskies.

Backed by the Spartans’ stout defense providing short fields, Noah Kim threw two early touchdown passes to stay hot in just his second career start. Leading 14-0 in the closing minutes of the first half, MSU found itself facing a fourth and 14 at the UR 35-yard line, with Tucker taking the gamble and sending in the kicker to take the 52-yard attempt instead of pinning Richmond deep. Kim made it count, bouncing it off the crossbar to send the Spartans to the locker room up 17-0.

The fortuitous bounce was a microcosm of the whole afternoon, with everything clicking for MSU. Richmond was simply overwhelmed by Michigan State’s balanced attack, with Carter reeling off a 44-yard touchdown to blow the game open 31-0. The two sides would exchange scores in the final quarter of a game long over, the convincing win for the Spartans acting as a much-needed morale boost heading into its matchup against the Huskies, giving them serious dreams of avenging their upset-loss last season.

