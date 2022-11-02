3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon State

The Washington football team will look to stay undefeated at home and win its sixth straight at Husky Stadium against No. 24 Oregon State on Friday.

The Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) are coming off a bye week with a realistic chance of achieving a nine-win season for the first time since 2018. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) are coming off a big win against Colorado, and will look to carry that momentum and hand the Huskies their first home loss of the season.

3 Numbers to know:

22.75: The Beavers have been very efficient on defense this year, allowing fewer than 23 points per game and limiting opposing teams to only 230 passing yards per game. Washington will have to score points early and often to put themselves in a position to succeed. Otherwise, the Oregon State defense is fully capable of keeping their offense in a close battle throughout the game.

425: Oregon State is producing 425 total yards of offense per game this season, and does not intend to slow down. Washington’s defense will need to follow up the bye week with key adjustments in order to neutralize Oregon State’s dangerous offense, as injuries linger on the Huskies’ defense.

42.27: Washington’s defense has struggled to get off the field on third down this season, and Oregon State has a 42.27% third down conversion rate. The Huskies’ defense will have to get creative on third downs to create pressure and force errors in order to turn the ball back to their offense. The less time the defense spends on the field, the more opportunities for the offense to score.

2 Players to watch:

Damien Martinez, Running back

The feature back of the Beavers offense is posting a remarkable 6.5 yards per carry, totaling nearly 65 rushing yards per game with five scores on the season. The freshman will be productive in the run game, and as long as the game remains close, he will play a big role on offense in the first half. Taking an early lead and applying pressure to the Beaver offense will contain Martinez from the explosive big plays that he is capable of.

Jaydon Grant, Defensive back

The redshirt senior has been a pivotal piece to Oregon State’s secondary throughout the years, receiving All-Pac-12 Honorable Mentions in 2020 and 2021, while also serving as a defensive anchor for the Beavers this season. Leading the team in interceptions and tied for second on the team in tackles, Grant is a game-changer on defense and must be accounted for to ensure a productive day from the Husky offense.

1 Recap of last week:

Oregon State defeated Colorado in dominant fashion Oct. 22, taking an early lead and never letting go, en route to a 42-9 victory in Corvallis. The scoring started immediately in the first with a 4-yard touchdown run from Martinez, and continued throughout the game, as the Beavers scored three touchdowns in each half. Martinez ended the game with three touchdowns and the Oregon State defense allowed only a single trip to the end zone all game.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

