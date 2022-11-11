3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon

The No. 24 Washington football team will look to upset No. 6 Oregon this Saturday as it travels to Eugene with hopes of a potential Pac-12 championship appearance on the line.

The Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) are coming off a major home win against a ranked Oregon State team to keep their Pac-12 championship hopes alive. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are coming off a 49-10 win against Colorado, and haven't lost since week one against Georgia. Oregon is in a position to potentially represent the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff if it wins out the rest of the season.

3 Numbers to know:

43.11: Oregon has scored 43 points per game with one of the most dominant offenses in the nation, ranking second in the nation in yards per game and third in offensive touchdowns. The Ducks are in a position to score a lot of points against the Huskies, putting pressure on UW’s defense to get third down stops. Preventing big plays will be a crucial factor for this defense in order to keep the Huskies in the game.

231.2: Washington faces a big challenge defensively attempting to stop Oregon’s high powered rushing attack, which averages 231 yards per game on the ground with 27 rushing touchdowns on the season. The Huskies have to win the battle in the trenches on first and second down in order to force third-and-long situations to get the offense off the field. The more time Oregon possesses the ball, the more tired the defense will get, and the more points Oregon will force UW’s offense to score in order to keep the game close.

26.33: Oregon’s defense is only allowing 26 points per game to opponents, as well as 276.56 passing yards per game. Washington’s offense will have to utilize its explosive receiving core against Oregon’s secondary in order to score points and keep up with Oregon’s offense. The Huskies may need a career day from Michael Penix Jr. to keep the pressure on the Ducks.

2 Players to watch:

Bo Nix, Quarterback

All eyes will be on the Heisman candidate who has been averaging 277.22 passing yards per game, with 22 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions thus far. On top of his passing abilities, Nix is able to make an impact on the ground, rushing for 50.78 yards per game, while scoring 13 rushing touchdowns as well. The Huskies will have to force pressure on Nix and contain him in order to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and cause mistakes. Neutralizing Nix will be the key factor of this matchup if the Huskies hope to pull off the upset.

DJ Johnson, Linebacker

Johnson has been a key defensive piece for Oregon, leading the team with six sacks and ranking second on the team in tackles for loss. Johnson was injured against Colorado but is expected to return against Washington. In his last game against Cal, Johnson had two sacks and will look to pick up right where he left off. The offensive line must protect Penix Jr. for as long as possible to open up big plays on offense, and slowing down Johnson will be a major focal point for them.

1 Recap of last week:

Oregon is coming off a big win on the road against Colorado where they found themselves up 28-7 at halftime and sailed smoothly to a 49-10 victory. Nix completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts for 274 yards and two touchdowns, while they rushed for over 200 yards and four scores on the ground. Their defense held Colorado to only 10 points and forced the Buffaloes to go 0 of 3 on fourth down conversions. Oregon’s defense will have a much tougher test facing the offensive firepower of the Washington Huskies on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Eugene.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

