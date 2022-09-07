3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Portland State

Washington hosts a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent, Portland State, for its second game of the season with a more-than-likely chance of improving its record to 2-0. After all, how could an FCS team ever cause grief at Husky Stadium?

Setting aside Montana comparisons, which have become low-hanging fruit at this point, here’s the Daily’s primer on Saturday’s opposition.

3 Numbers to know:

2: The amount of times Washington and Portland State have faced off. The first time, in 2012, the Huskies dispatched the Vikings, 52-13, when quarterback Keith Price threw for three touchdowns, punter Travis Coons successfully orchestrated a fake punt, and UW led by 45 at halftime. In 2016, the win probability graph read like a flatlining hospital patient, as quarterback Jake Browning threw two touchdowns in the first three minutes, and totaled four in the Huskies’ 41-3 win. Each time Washington has played Portland State, UW has beaten Stanford in its next home game, so maybe there’s a promising trend for Sept. 24, when the Huskies play host to the Cardinal. Might be grasping at straws there, but straws are left to grasp for, given the very brief history between the Huskies and Vikings.

0: The number of winning seasons Portland State has had since 2016. In that span, it has a record of 17-40, and has not beaten a single Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent. Zero also indicates the number of wins the Vikings produced in 2017, going 0-11 (despite taking Oregon State down to the wire in a 35-32 loss).

7: The number of points Portland State beat Washington State by in 2015 — the last time the Vikings beat a Pac-12 opponent. Despite entering the game as heavy underdogs and going into halftime down 10-0, Portland State outscored WSU 24-7 in the second half to pull off a stunner. Oddly enough, the Cougars went on to enjoy a successful 9-4 season, proving that on any given day, a lesser opponent can shock the nation — not that Washington fans need much of a reminder in that department.

2 Players to watch:

Marquis Spiker, Wide Receiver

Spiker is less of a player to watch out for Saturday, and more of a familiar face in Husky Stadium. As a four-star recruit from California, Spiker committed to UW in the class of 2018. He caught just three passes in his Washington career, and entered the transfer portal in April of 2021. Spiker committed to Nevada in 2021, but can now be found buried in Portland State’s depth chart.

Beau Kelly, Wide Receiver

Kelly has been an impact receiver for the Vikings since his arrival in 2018. In 2021, Kelly had his best season yet, and led the Big Sky with 69 receptions, 10 touchdowns, and 981 receiving yards in the regular season. Kelly continued with a strong start in the Vikings’ season opener, with nine catches for 133 yards and one touchdown.

1 Recap of last week:

Portland State opened its season on the road at San Jose State last week. It was a tight game throughout, and the Vikings seized a 17-14 lead with 9:57 left, when Kelly caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Dante Chachere. They couldn’t hold onto the win, however, as the Spartans punched in a 2-yard touchdown with 1:11 left. The game ended with the score at 21-17, and Portland State left with a 0-1 record to open the season. Chachere threw two interceptions, but made an impact on the ground with 14 carries for 83 yards. The Washington defense, which struggled against mobile quarterbacks last season, will face one in Chachere on Saturday.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.