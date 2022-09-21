3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Stanford

Coming off one of the biggest games in recent program history, the now-No.18 Washington football team prepares to open its 2022 conference season. Undefeated across its three opening games — which most notably included last week’s takedown of Michigan State — UW looks to move to 4-0 on the early season.

This week, the Huskies (3-0) open Pac-12 play against Stanford, which sits at 10th in the conference heading into week four. Here’s The Daily’s primer on this weekend’s opponent: Stanford.

3 numbers to know

4: During its last game, Stanford turned the ball over four times. Off two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, opponent USC managed to score 17 points. Stanford has the worst turnover margin in the Pac-12.

5: Under current head coach David Shaw, Stanford has won against a ranked UW team five times. Though there’s not much reason to suspect the Huskies will be stunned at their home Pac-12 opener, the Cardinal have a solid 5-1 record against ranked Husky teams over the past 11 seasons.

221: Stanford rushed for 221 yards against USC — its most since 2018. The Cardinal ranks fifth in the conference for rushing, while the Huskies are ranked seventh.

2 players to watch

Junior running back E.J. Smith: The Texas native leads the Cardinal in scoring, rushing, and is fifth in receiving. He doubles the next closest scorer on his team with four touchdowns so far this season, and has amassed 227 rushing yards over the two games.

Junior running back Casey Filkins: While the Stanford wideouts didn’t do much against USC, the junior running back duo did enough to get Stanford on the board a few times. Filkins scored off a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter following Smith’s two touchdowns for his second of the season.

1 recap of last week

Stanford comes to Seattle off its only bye week of the season. Only two games in, Stanford hasn’t seen as much action, but already kicked off Pac-12 play with a loss to USC on Sept. 10.

The Huskies, on the other hand, have had a big non-conference season, highlighted by last week’s win over then-No.11 Michigan State. Washington looks to continue its hot streak into Pac-12 play this weekend.

The two are set to face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Husky Stadium.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

