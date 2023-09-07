3-2-1, Football: The Daily’s Primer on Tulsa

After a dominating season-opening win over Boise State, the No. 8 Washington football team welcomes Tulsa for the first matchup between the two programs.

Tulsa navigated a tumultuous start in last week's matchup against the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff, but then sprinted past the Golden Lions with 28 second quarter points to cruise to a decisive victory. The Golden Hurricanes (1-0) will have to continue their offensive storm if they hope to keep pace with the Huskies' (1-0) high-powered offense inside of Husky Stadium.

3 Numbers to Know:

517: Tulsa amassed 517 yards of total offense in its season-opening win over the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff (UAPB). Across the three games in which the Golden Hurricanes surpassed the 500-yard mark last season, they recorded a combined 139 points.

100: Two players eclipsed the 100-yard mark for Tulsa on Saturday, with redshirt senior running back Jordan Ford recording 114 yards on the ground and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Marquis Shoulders amassing 132 receiving yards against the Golden Lions. It was the first 100-yard performance in either of their careers.

26-47: Kevin Wilson’s record as head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, his only other tenure at the helm of a collegiate program. After six years as an offensive coordinator and tight end coach at Ohio State University, he was hired to lead the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Dec. 6, 2022.

2 Players to Watch:

Ben Kopenski: The 6’1”, 255-pound defensive lineman wreaked havoc all day Saturday, recording 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and two sacks against UAPB. These were all career highs for the Oklahoma State transfer, who received the vast majority of his playing time on special teams in Stillwater after walking on to the team in 2018. After a solid debut from Washington’s offensive line against Boise State, Kopenski will provide a formidable challenge in keeping senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. upright.

Kendarin Ray: The Golden Hurricanes’ safety now has 232 career tackles after recording his eighth double-digit tackling performance on Saturday. He’ll be a player to watch as the Huskies look to open up the game over the top, but there’s no need to be wary of a potential turnover threat, as Ray has racked up just four forced fumbles and an interception in 31 career games.

1 Recap of Last Week:

You’d be hard-pressed to find too many similarities between the Washington and Tulsa football programs, but on Saturday, both squad’s season-openers followed a similar script. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Braylon Braxton was tapped as the starter for the Golden Hurricanes this past offseason, but promptly opened up the game with two interceptions on four attempts before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Intermixed in the catastrophic start was a fumble on a kickoff to create an early 7-0 deficit to UAPB.

But it didn’t take long before the floodgates opened in the second quarter, as the Golden Hurricanes racked up four touchdowns in just 14 minutes to sprint to a 28-7 lead. The offensive flurry was largely due to the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Cardell Williams, who led a charge off the bench with 233 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

Wilson escaped unscathed in his coaching debut, delivering a 42-7 win and a 1-0 start for the Golden Hurricanes. With the departures of Cincinnati, Houston, and the University of Central Florida, Tulsa will look to take advantage of a weakened American Athletic Conference in the pursuit of its first bowl appearance since the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021.

