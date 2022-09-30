3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on UCLA

The No. 15 Washington football team hits the road for the very first time this year with an evening stint at the Rose Bowl to face UCLA.

Both the Huskies and the Bruins are looking to defend their perfect 4-0 records, with both teams currently 1-0 in conference play and straddling the top tier of the Pac-12 football standings. While UCLA is unranked, UW will have to remain on its toes, as the Bruins could catch the Huskies in a trap if attitudes become too complacent.

3 Numbers to know:

7: The number of consecutive games that UCLA has won dating back to November 2021. These include victories over USC, Cal, Bowling Green, Alabama State, South Alabama, and twice against Colorado (which includes the team’s most recent win). It can be said that the majority of these were not the toughest opponents, but it’s undeniable that the Bruins are, at least for the time being, running with a momentum high that will most likely not allow them to bend over backwards.

8: An impressive average number of rushing yards per attempt for a quarterback, as even running backs themselves are considered to be in a good position if they can muster up five. The Bruins’ Dorian Thompson-Robinson has accrued a mean of 8.1 yards per attempt, to be exact, for the 2022 season thus far. Therefore, the Huskies must keep an eye on him and his ability to establish a big running game, as that reality could potentially be dangerous for UW if not dealt with early on.

30: The approximate number of miles between UCLA’s campus and the Rose Bowl, as well asthe number of years since a record low single-game attendance has been recorded at the Bruins’ home stadium. In its 2022 season opener against Bowling Green, just over 27,000 fans made an appearance, which officially shattered a record that had yet to be broken since 1992, when roughly 32,500 fans attended a win over Pac-12 adversary Oregon State. Even though this is a road game, the Huskies may end up feeling more at home than normal if they can garner enough support in Pasadena.

2 Players to watch:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

Unlike Stanford’s Tanner McKee, who spent a lot of time in the pocket last weekend in Washington’s game against the Cardinal, UCLA’s quarterback is much more mobile. Thompson-Robinson is a dual threat — he poses a danger in both the passing and running games. While most quarterbacks will only run the ball when they absolutely have to, the Bruins will intentionally craft running plays for Thompson-Robinson to execute, resulting in him picking up major yardage on that front. He also has a tendency to take off running at any moment, so UW’s defensive linemen will have to be on high alert at all times. That being said, one thing to note is that Thompson-Robinson can be prone to making mistakes if he is forced to pass on the run, so keeping the right amount of pressure on him will be paramount for the Huskies’ defense.

Zach Charbonnet, Running back

Charbonnet is known to be a very powerful, multipurpose back, and he’s also pretty shifty — he has shown time and time again that he can easily move in multiple directions. From the first down of UCLA’s first possession, UW will have to form a strong wall at the line of scrimmage in order to quell Charbonnet’s influence, as he will most likely work together with Thompson-Robinson to threaten Washington’s defense. However, this can’t be overdone, as UW could just as easily be duped if the Bruins decide to fake the handoff and decide to pass, creating a sticky situation for Washington’s relatively inexperienced defensive backs.

1 Recap of last week:

UCLA emerged successful in its first conference competition against Colorado last week, clamping down on a decisive 45-17 victory over the Buffaloes, who had trouble handling the aforementioned Thompson-Robinson-Charbonnet duo, the latter of which found the end zone three times and collected 104 total yards with only nine carries. Thompson-Robinson himself completed 19 of 23 passes while ripping apart Colorado’s secondary, and former Husky Ethan Garbers also saw some time on the field in the quarter, completing three passes and securing one touchdown in his second-year debut as a Bruin. UCLA had clasped a 21-3 lead before the second half even got underway, which transformed into a 28-10 advantage when Charbonnet let loose and covered 46 yards to break into the Buffaloes’ endzone. The scoreboard soon read 45-10 in favor of the Bruins, as Charbonnet once again went on a running rampage in the opening play of the fourth quarter.

