3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Washington’s spring preview

Following a discouraging 2021 campaign, the Washington football team exceeded all expectations last year, delivering an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. With the 2023 spring preview rapidly approaching, the Huskies are ready to showcase their championship-caliber talent for the upcoming season.

With key members of its explosive offense returning and massive strides in development on defense, Washington will provide eager fans with their first look at a hungry roster on April 22.

3 Questions we hope to answer:

Who will be the feature back this season?

With the emergence of transfer junior running back Dillon Johnson from Mississippi State, the Huskies have a stacked running back room heading into the next season. Keep your eyes on junior Cameron Davis, who has taken massive strides throughout the spring. Davis averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, finding the endzone 13 times along the way. Expect him to make some big plays for the Huskies in 2023.

“Cam Davis has impressed me the most on offense this spring,” junior cornerback Mishael Powell said. “A lot of touchdowns, a lot of catches out of the backfield, a lot of juke moves, a lot of everything.”

What can we expect out of the defense?

The defensive play improved dramatically throughout the 2022 season, and it will be exciting to witness that progression on Saturday. Washington ranked 21st nationally with 37 sacks in 2022, and the return of senior Zion Tupuola-Fetui and junior Bralen Trice will help carry the load for the front seven in 2023.

With all the talent in the receiving core, it will be exciting to observe the secondary improvement throughout the spring. Freshman Caleb Presley joins a deep cornerback squad that has the potential to make big plays for the Huskies. The emergence of junior Thaddeus Dixon is something to keep an eye on as well, as he has flourished in spring practices.

“Thaddeus Dixon has been making the biggest strides in the cornerback room,” Powell said. “He fits right into the team.”

Can this program compete for a national championship?

Only time will tell. However, this spring preview should provide a good indication of the offensive firepower and defensive capabilities heading into the season. With Washington producing the No. 1 passing offense in the nation in 2022, the potential is already there to compete with the best offensively.

Witnessing the improvement of defensive playmakers on Saturday and watching them battle it out with the offense should provide plenty of insight into the potential of this team.

2 Players to watch:

Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback

Leading the nation in passing offense last year and soaring up the Heisman watch lists, senior Michael Penix Jr. has an opportunity to produce one of the greatest seasons at the position in program history. In 13 games last season, Penix Jr. completed 65% of his passes, tossing for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions.

With star senior receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan returning, Penix Jr. has all the weapons he needs to take his game to new heights. His ability to make needle-threading throws in clutch moments, such as a 62-yard touchdown pass to junior Taj Davis against Oregon last season, will place the Huskies in position to win down the stretch.

Supported by a talented coaching staff, it’s hard not to be excited about the capabilities of Penix Jr. in this year’s spring preview and beyond.

Bralen Trice, EDGE

Junior Bralen Trice was a force to be reckoned with in 2022, delivering 38 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. His impact against opposing quarterbacks makes it easier on the secondary, and his presence on this year’s roster turns the Washington pass rush into one of the most dangerous units in the nation.

Named the defensive MVP at the team’s postseason banquet, Trice has all the tools necessary to cement himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in college football. Watching him disrupt the pass on Saturday will give us a great indication of the strength of the Washington offensive line, as well as insight into how Penix Jr. performs under pressure.

Look for Trice to make a major impact throughout the spring preview and position himself to produce an even stronger season for the Huskies’ defense in 2023.

1 Quote from Kalen DeBoer:

“For us, one of our goals, and I know there are other things that play into this, but one of our goals that [UW] will have is to win a national championship,” DeBoer said.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.