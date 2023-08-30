3-2-1: The Daily's Primer on Boise State

3 Numbers to Know:

167.7: Passing yards per game that Boise State allowed in 2022, which was good for fifth-best in the nation. Granted, they didn’t face a passing attack nearly as potent as these Huskies, but the Broncos’ success in the secondary is still enough to create an intriguing matchup with UW’s touted receiving group.

1,978: Yards that running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty combined for on the ground last season. The pair also combined for 20 total touchdowns, and they return to the Broncos looking to wreak more havoc on opposing defenses. The Huskies’ defensive line has been highly advertised, and they should be up for the early challenge from Boise State.

13: Years since Washington lost to a Group of 5 team at home (no, Montana doesn’t count). The Huskies have largely taken care of business against Group of 5 teams in Husky Stadium — the most recent such loss came in 2008 – which…. checks out.

2 Players to Watch:

Taylen Green: Standing at 6’6, the redshirt sophomore quarterback can make it happen for the Broncos on the ground and through the air. Green rushed for 586 yards and a whopping 10 touchdowns in 2022, and passed for 2042 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Dual-threat quarterbacks can give any defense fits on the right day, and the week one test will be especially pertinent for the Huskies’ defense given the magnitude of dual-threat quarterbacks that await in Pac-12 play.

George Holani: If Boise’s running game doesn’t show up, then they may as well just get on the bus back to the Gem State before kickoff. The Broncos’ offensive success hinges on the effectiveness of their two-headed monster at running back, Holani and the aforementioned Ashton Jeanty.

1 Recap of Last Season:

10-win seasons and conference championship game appearances have become the norm in Boise. The Broncos did exactly that, running the table in the Mountain West regular season before falling to Fresno State in the championship game. Aside from a disaster at UTEP and a hiccup against BYU, Boise staved off most of its competition, culminating in a Frisco Bowl win over North Texas. However, the Broncos faced just one Power 5 opponent, Oregon State, which resulted in a 34-17 defeat for Boise State. The Broncos are predicted to win the Mountain West this season, something they haven’t done since 2019. That span feels like light years for this program, so it’s set to be a consequential year three for head coach Andy Avalos.

