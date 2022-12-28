3-2-1: The Daily's Primer on No. 20 Texas

The Washington football team has a lot to look forward to in 2023.

Since the Huskies reclaimed the Apple Cup on Nov. 26, recommitments from star players (including Michael Penix Jr. and Jalen McMillan), as well as incoming transfers and signings, have stirred the pot of optimism for next season.

But before UW rings in the new year, unfinished business remains for the 2022 season, with a highly anticipated Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 20 Texas occuring Dec. 29. Ahead of the game, here is The Daily’s primer on the Longhorns.

3 Numbers to know:

199.6: Texas has averaged 199.6 rushing yards per game. Washington has allowed 127 rushing yards per game.

While Texas has exploited teams through its explosive run game, the Huskies won’t have to worry about the Longhorns top offensive weapon, running back Bijan Robinson, who opted out of the Alamo Bowl to enter the NFL draft. Texas’ backup running back, Roschon Johnson, has entered the draft as well and will not play in the Alamo Bowl. Together, Robinson and Johnson combined for over 89% of the Longhorns’ total rushing yardage output.

In their absence, UW’s defense will look to stop the run and force Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to make plays through the air.

81: The approximate distance, in mileage, from Texas’ campus to the Alamodome. Needless to say, while the Alamodome stands will predominantly take on a burnt-orange shade, it’s not quite a home field advantage for the Longhorns. It’s certainly closer to their backyard than it is for the Huskies, but a slight unfamiliarity may level the playing field Thursday.

That being said, Texas is no stranger to the Alamo Bowl. It’s appeared in five Alamo Bowl games in its history, with a respectable record of 4-1. So, perhaps there is an advantage in the home proximity.

39.7%: Texas’ allowed third down conversion rate, slotting them at No. 80 in the country for the metric.

In contrast, sitting at a staggering 57.1%, UW’s third down conversion rate slots the Huskies at No. 1 in the country. Assuming they maintain form, expect the offense to successfully extend drives and keep Texas’ defense on the field for as long as possible.

2 Players to watch:

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Ewers has had an up and down 2022 campaign. Completing just 56.6% of his passes on the season, the Longhorns’ quarterback certainly had low points, including a three interception outing at Oklahoma State and a 43.6% completion percentage in a loss to TCU.

Still, the former five-star recruit has displayed flashes of potential. Ewers threw for four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Oklahoma, and played well in Texas’ win over Kansas State. Ewers’ play could be the single biggest question mark for the Longhorns and could dictate the outcome of the game.

Xavier Worthy, Wide receiver

If Ewers wants to find success throwing the ball, he’ll have to rely on sophomore receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy has hauled in nine touchdowns on 53 receptions on the season, after an even more impressive freshman campaign in which he caught 12 touchdowns on 62 receptions.

Given Robinson’s absence, Worthy is the most dangerous big-play threat the Huskies will face, and UW’s streaky secondary will face a challenge in keeping him contained.

1 Recap of season:

Finishing with a respectable 8-4 record, Texas logged a good, but not great, season. The Longhorns outperformed their record, and they were on the verge of an elite-caliber season if a few close games had gone in their favor — Texas lost to Alabama by just one point, fell to Texas Tech in overtime, and dropped close games to both Oklahoma State and TCU.

Close losses ultimately don’t count for much, and a “what-could-have-been” season under Steve Sarkisian is a sentiment that Huskies fans were familiar with in Sark’s tenure on Montlake. Still, Texas’ wins were convincing enough to speak for themselves; their drubbings of Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as a win at Kansas State, headlined their season.

Undeniably, UW’s season saw better results than Texas’. The Huskies also have not been hit by opt-outs, whereas the Longhorns will be without their star running back. In any event, Texas’ potential has been apparent throughout the season, and UW will have to stay focused on 2022 for one more game in order to secure the Alamo Bowl win.

