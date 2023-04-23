36-year-old school record falls at Payton Jordan Invitational

A 36-year-old steeplechase record finally fell on Friday courtesy of senior Ed Trippas, who posted a time of 8:31.40 at Cobb Track.

Alumnus Dan Bell’s record, which was less than a second higher than Trippas’ performance, was one of the oldest records in school history. Trippas’ feat was the headline for a record-breaking opening day at the Payton Jordan Invitational.

The new steeplechase record finalized an even greater accomplishment for the Washington track and field program, as every men’s distance record from 1,500 to 10,000 meters has been broken across the last two seasons.

The two-day Payton Jordan Invitational concluded on Saturday behind a trio of Huskies excelling in the women’s 1,500 meters event. Senior Anna Gibson, junior Sophie O’Sullivan, and junior Madison Heisterman finished in first, second, and third with times of 4:16.94, 4:17.46, and 4:18.04, respectively.

Sophomore Julia David-Smith ran unattached in the 1,500 meters and placed second in her heat with a time of 4:30.33. A similar finish was in store for junior Carley Thomas, who finished second in her heat in the 800 meters, clocking in at 2:04.20.

Expectations are soaring to new heights for the outdoor season, growing exponentially as the records continue to shatter. The Huskies are primed to make an exciting run in both May’s Pac-12 Championship and June’s NCAA Championship.

The Huskies will have competitors from coast-to-coast next week as it sends contingents to the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Penn., the Fresno State Invitational in Fresno, Calif., and the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, Ariz. beginning Thursday, April 27.

