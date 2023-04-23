 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

36-year-old school record falls at Payton Jordan Invitational

36-year-old school record falls at Payton Jordan Invitational

The Ken Shannon Last Chance Invitational on Feb. 25, 2023 at The Dempsey Center. At the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, Calif., senior Ed Trippas broke a steeplechase record that has stood for 36 years with a time of 8:31.40.

A 36-year-old steeplechase record finally fell on Friday courtesy of senior Ed Trippas, who posted a time of 8:31.40 at Cobb Track.

Alumnus Dan Bell’s record, which was less than a second higher than Trippas’ performance, was one of the oldest records in school history. Trippas’ feat was the headline for a record-breaking opening day at the Payton Jordan Invitational.

The new steeplechase record finalized an even greater accomplishment for the Washington track and field program, as every men’s distance record from 1,500 to 10,000 meters has been broken across the last two seasons. 

The two-day Payton Jordan Invitational concluded on Saturday behind a trio of Huskies excelling in the women’s 1,500 meters event. Senior Anna Gibson, junior Sophie O’Sullivan, and junior Madison Heisterman finished in first, second, and third with times of 4:16.94, 4:17.46, and 4:18.04, respectively. 

Most Popular Stories

Sophomore Julia David-Smith ran unattached in the 1,500 meters and placed second in her heat with a time of 4:30.33. A similar finish was in store for junior Carley Thomas, who finished second in her heat in the 800 meters, clocking in at 2:04.20. 

Expectations are soaring to new heights for the outdoor season, growing exponentially as the records continue to shatter. The Huskies are primed to make an exciting run in both May’s Pac-12 Championship and June’s NCAA Championship.

The Huskies will have competitors from coast-to-coast next week as it sends contingents to the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Penn., the Fresno State Invitational in Fresno, Calif., and the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson, Ariz. beginning Thursday, April 27.

Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles

 