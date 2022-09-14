A look at UW’s recent home games against Top 25 teams

Saturday’s matchup with No. 11 Michigan State is the biggest game to date for head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington, and serves as a massive inflection point for the Huskies’ season.

Ahead of the clash with the nationally-ranked Spartans, The Daily examines the previous times Husky Stadium has played host to a Top 25 opponent in recent memory.

Nov. 6, 2021 vs. No. 7 Oregon, L 26-16

After starting the season in the most dreadful way imaginable, the Huskies somehow still stumbled into their game against the Ducks with all their goals still in front of them. UW had eked out wins in its previous two games, giving it a 4-4 record, 3-2 in the Pac-12, and still in contention for the conference title.

By the game’s end, that small window had been completely shut, if not shattered altogether. In one of the worst weeks of then-head coach Jimmy Lake’s tenure, which began with a controversy when he made infamous remarks about Oregon’s lack of “academic prowess,” it was only fitting that Lake was under scrutiny when the final whistle blew.

After striking a player midgame, which ultimately led to his suspension, Lake and the Huskies opted to punt with two minutes left trailing by eight. The snap, which sailed past punter Race Porter and sealed an Oregon win, was emblematic of UW’s dysfunctional 2021 campaign.

The Huskies had actually hung around for a majority of the game against their highly-ranked rivals, and trailed just 10-9 entering halftime. After the game, however, when Oregon and UW scuffled at midfield during a torrential downpour, it was hard to imagine the game had ever been anything but a complete mess.

Nov. 2, 2019 vs. No. 9 Utah, L 33-28

​​Coming off of a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl appearance, the 2019 Huskies were expected to pick up right where they left off, and were ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll to show for it. While UW lost a few games early in the season, the talent was still there to compete with top-10 Utah.

For the first half, junior quarterback Jacob Eason and the Huskies had finally put it all together. When Eason threw a 40-yard touchdown to tight end Hunter Bryant with 8:15 left in the third quarter, UW had a 21-13 lead, and later got the ball back off a Utah fumble.

That’s when things went south.

Eason was sacked on the first play of the drive, then threw a pick six as the Utes cut the deficit to 21-19. The Huskies never regained their footing, punting on each of their next two drives while the Utes scored on each of theirs. The final score was 33-28, continuing a frustrating season for Washington.

Oct. 19, 2019 vs. No. 12 Oregon, L 35-31

In 2018, UW had a win at Oregon in its grasp, but a missed, 37-yard field goal sent the game into overtime, where it was dealt a heartbreaking loss at Autzen Stadium.

A year later, the Huskies had their hands on the Ducks’ jugular yet again, with a 28-14 lead in the third quarter. But for the second consecutive year, heartbreak ensued.

On the last play of the third quarter, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert dumped it off for a 36-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 to make the score 31-28, UW. The Ducks drove down the field again midway through the fourth quarter, and another Herbert touchdown pass put Oregon ahead, 35-31.

Eason led UW’s offense past midfield in its last-ditch effort, but failed to convert on fourth down, capping a gut-wrenching loss in front of the home crowd.

Sept. 28, 2019 vs. No. 21 USC, W 28-14

Hosting USC at Husky Stadium is always a spectacle, and it has produced some of the most memorable games in UW history, including 1990’s 31-0 shutout and the field-storming upset win of 2009.

The 2019 showdown with the Trojans may not have been quite as much of an instant classic, but it was a hallmark win for the Huskies over a Top 25 opponent.

For most of the afternoon, the big plays came from Washington’s defense, forcing three turnovers and stifling the USC offense.

The offense, however, iced the game in the third quarter, when running back Salvon Ahmed broke off an 89-yard touchdown run, giving the Huskies a comfortable 28-7 lead.

Sept. 29, 2018 vs. No. 20 BYU, W 35-7

BYU entered Husky Stadium as a top-20 team, but the Huskies made the Cougars look unranked in a 35-7 beatdown.

Quarterback Jake Browning was nearly spotless, completing 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown, Ahmed rushed for two touchdowns, and UW had the game sealed midway through the third quarter.

Nov. 25, 2017 vs. No. 14 WSU, W 41-14

Washington State waltzed into Husky Stadium as usual Thanksgiving weekend, thinking it had a formidable chance to knock off No. 15 Washington and win the Pac-12 North. Looking solely at the passing stats, it may have appeared WSU won the game; it threw for 369 yards compared to UW’s 93.

Taking a closer look at the box score, however, it became clear that — much like Thanksgiving turkey from two days prior and like every Apple Cup between 2013 and 2019 — the Cougars were cooked. UW forced four turnovers, and held WSU to -24 rushing yards — yes, negative 24, in contrast to its own 328 yards on the ground.

Nov. 12, 2016 vs. No. 20 USC, L 26-13

In a 2016 season that has become vastly romanticized (and for good reason, since the 2016 Huskies are still the most recent Pac-12 team to make the College Football Playoff), it’s easy to forget that the regular season wasn’t completely unblemished.

Maybe it was No. 4 Washington’s overconfidence, maybe it was a fluke, or maybe USC, which ended up winning the Rose Bowl, was just a damn good team. In any event, something was in the air on that cold November night. Unfortunately for the Huskies, when the football happened to be that thing floating through the air, it was likely USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson on the receiving end of it.

Jackson picked off Washington quarterback Jake Browning twice and added three solid kick returns, as UW had trouble finding anything on offense. UW safety Taylor Rapp had two interceptions of his own, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the Huskies’ first loss of the season.

Sept. 30, 2016 vs. No. 7 Stanford, W 44-6

A tree fell, and 72,027 people heard it.

Washington was already off to a hot start in its 2016 season, but it wasn’t until a top-10 matchup with No. 7 Stanford that it truly announced its place among college football’s elite teams.

On Friday night, at a packed Husky Stadium, the Huskies swarmed the Cardinal, sacking their quarterback on the first drive of the game and never conceding an inch. To the delight of a sold out crowd, UW turned in its best game of the season, a win which catapulted the Huskies to No. 5 in the national rankings.

