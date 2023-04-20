A magical 2018 run to the Rose Bowl parallels this season

With his shoulder pads in hand, running back Myles Gaskin slowly walked down the dark corridor of the University of Phoenix Stadium.

It was Dec. 30, 2017, and the Washington football team had just fallen to Penn State, 35-28. Gaskin’s counterpart in the blue and white, Saquon Barkley, had gashed the stout Husky defense for 145 rushing yards gained and two touchdowns, including the longest run in Fiesta Bowl history — a 92-yard touchdown dash to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to 21 late in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jake Browning walked alongside Gaskin as the pair exited the field, attempting to corral his emotional running back in what reporters were speculating may be the final appearance for Gaskin as a Husky.

An agonizing decision awaited — return to Seattle with a chance to certify himself as one of the most prolific members of the backfield in program history or cash in on his collegiate success by declaring for the draft.

For a running back whose game was built around patience, the decision came rather quickly. Two weeks later, the tweet was sent.

“I’m comin back. #GoDawgz,” Gaskin said.

This season, a wide receiver sent a tweet in similar fashion.

“I am back. We’re coming for a third,” junior wide receiver Rome Odunze said.

Five years after a magical run to the Rose Bowl, this season’s squad shares several similarities, beginning with a week three trip to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans, a formidable power five test in non-conference play.

Scheduling non-conference among the top teams on the collegiate level is invaluable for assessing the state of each respective team. A win, especially in a road venue, can only accentuate the excitement that surrounds a program, while simultaneously vaulting a team up the rankings.

This may have been the motivation behind the trip to face the No. 9 Auburn Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Or perhaps, it may have been spurred in by ESPN reporter Quint Kessenich, who decried the Huskies’ “cupcake” schedule by placing three cupcakes on the Husky Stadium turf.

Regardless of motivation, the former sports editor of The Daily, Josh Kirshenbaum, was especially excited about the prospective matchup, as he knew it would provide insight into what to expect for the remaining 11 games.

“A lot of people were excited, but I knew it was immediately going to be apparent where this team was at, and either expectations were going to get tempered, or people were going to get really excited,” Kirshenbaum said.

For anyone that could only catch the score, they may have mistakenly had those expectations tempered. Washington conceded a 21-16 loss in the SEC’s backyard, but from the eye test, it was evident that the Huskies could handle the adversity. UW dominated for stretches of the game, avoiding a daunting defensive front seven with a few spectacular plays from their receiver corps.

“It was the first time UW has played one of those in a while,” Kirshenbaum said. “It was a test right out of the gate, instead of having the chance to ease into the season over the course of three weeks and get their footing under themselves.”

The ease in the process would arrive only a week later. Like a giraffe calf after birth, Washington was forced to find its footing minutes into its new season. But, the early start allowed the Huskies to stand tall above visiting North Dakota and Brigham Young, who were promptly dismantled in blowout fashion.

During that span, Washington began its venture into Pac-12 play with an evening in Rice-Eccles Stadium to take on the Utah Utes. The defense was magical.

“This was the year where it became apparent that Jimmy Lake was magic when it came to coaching defensive backs,” Kirshenbaum said.

The defense recorded three turnovers on the night, including two fumbles and an interception, stifling the Utes’ offense. Utah could only manage a mere seven points. This was only the beginning of a stretch of defensive masterclasses produced by Washington, a season in which North Dakota, BYU, Utah, Colorado, and Washington State mustered a grand total of 45 points. The Cougars were responsible for a third of the aforementioned production.

Despite the defense’s dominance, the offense was prone to periodic stumbles, which was only accentuated by injuries to productive members of the group all season. Entering each game, you knew exactly what to expect from the defense. As for the offense? Not so much.

“The story of 2018 was that the defense was really, really good, and it was kind of a question on if the offense could do enough to get by,” Kirshenbaum said.

A few days before Halloween, the offense was left without Gaskin, tight end Hunter Bryant, and left tackle Trey Adams in the scariest place to play if you’re a Pac-12 team with expectations — California Memorial Stadium.

Browning’s night against Cal didn’t last much longer than those dressed in street clothes, as he was replaced in the third quarter by backup quarterback Jake Haener. In a testament to the offensive struggle all night, the redshirt freshman’s second pass was immediately intercepted by the Golden Bears’ Evan Weaver. Washington could only muster three more points on the day, falling to Cal, 12-10.

On that night in Berkeley, the offense couldn’t do enough to get by, derailing any playoff hopes and endangering a potential path to the Pac-12 Championship. But, the dependency on one side of the ball wasn’t confined to this season. Look no further than a visit for Washington to Arizona State last fall.

This time, the defense, plagued by several injuries derailing the secondary, struggled to piece together drives to win the game. With a revolving door into the end zone, the Sun Devils posted 45 points, enough to beat Washington's 38-point afternoon. It was another loss to a bottom-tier Pac-12 team and effectively derailed any playoff hopes.

The same questions that Kirshenbaum entered the season with plague today’s team. The magic that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can create on the offensive side of the ball is apparent, but we still don’t have an ample grasp on the state of a secondary that has largely taken a nosedive after the departure of defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

Much like the defense did last season, the offense did enough to close out the season with wins over Stanford and Oregon State. Oregon’s blowout loss to Arizona a few weeks earlier granted the Huskies a chance to control their own destiny entering the Apple Cup.

With heavy snow falling upon Martin Stadium, stick-on mustaches in honor of quarterback Gardner Minshew lined the upper lips of most fans in attendance. Some Huskies made snow angels, some started snowball fights, and some ran wild.

No one wanted to win more than Gaskin, who finished his final regular season with an unfathomable 170 yards and three touchdowns on his 27 carries. The defense, assisted by the impenetrable weather conditions, held the Cougars to just 15 on the day. After a stellar conclusion, the Huskies were Pac-12 Championship bound.

Santa Clara is where Washington would match up once again against Utah, a team the defense previously had their way with. The late-November matchup was no different.

In a stingy defensive battle, the Washington offense appeared disoriented all night, making it all the more fitting that the only touchdown on the night would be courtesy of cornerback Byron Murphy. A dropped pass from wide receiver Siaosi Mariner perfectly ricocheted into Murphy’s arms, who promptly raced 66 yards into the end zone for the score.

At the final whistle, the game finished 10-3. The Huskies could stop and smell the roses.

But in Pasadena, the toughest challenge yet awaited Washington’s arrival. Ohio State was teeming with talent, hoisting a laundry list of future NFL stars that began with the helm of its offense. Dwayne Haskins had just finished a career year that consisted of 4,831 yards passing and 50 touchdowns, earning a third-place finish in the Heisman voting that year.

It was well understood that the high-powered offense would undoubtedly be a challenge for the Huskies’ All-American defense, but most wouldn’t have anticipated the slaughter that marred the pristine backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains.

An effective running game, complemented by the dynamic Haskins, built a 25-point lead for the Buckeyes late in the third quarter. Washington would eventually cut the lead to five, but the comeback was largely just performative for the final box score. At the final whistle, Ohio State was crowned the Rose Bowl Champion.

Again, Gaskin walked with his shoulder pads in hand down the long corridor underneath the 92,542-seat stadium in agony. One of the best players in program history had little to show for it. A Peach Bowl lost, a Fiesta Bowl lost, and now, a Rose Bowl lost.

Entering this year’s campaign, a season in which Washington could conceivably make the Rose Bowl once again, the parallels between the two seasons run rampant. The return of star players, an early non-conference test, and a particularly dominant side of the ball inspires hope for another New Year’s Six bowl.

However, Washington fans hope there’s one key difference between the two seasons.

As Penix Jr. walks down the tunnel after the final whistle of this season’s bowl game, hopefully this time, there’s a trophy in his hands.

