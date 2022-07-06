A-Pac-olypse now

The Pac-12 has long branded itself as the “Conference of Champions.”

With 544 NCAA championships, over a century of tradition, and sustained academic excellence, the grandiose self-proclamation has earned its merit.

But the conference of champions was not a winner Thursday, June 30, when its Los Angeles partners UCLA and USC abruptly announced a move to the Big Ten conference, turning the Pac-12 onto its head.

With the snap of a finger, the Pac-12 became a sinking ship, leaving its other 10 members, including Washington, scrambling to find a life raft.

The old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but money talks, and television network FOX had attracted UCLA and USC to climb aboard its conference, and the behemoth TV deal that follows.

The move, which quickly became finalized, sent shockwaves through not just the remaining 10 Pac-12 members, but also through the college football landscape in its entirety.

The ripple effect of the LA defection was instantly felt, and suddenly a headline that had nothing to do with Washington became the most pressing issue in UW Athletics, as potential impacts, questions, and escape plans formed on the tip of seemingly everyone’s tongue.

With powerhouse Big 12 schools Texas and Oklahoma already leaving for the SEC, as well as whispers of additional defectors to the SEC or Big Ten, mega realignment had peered around the corner for years, threatening a regional brand of college football in favor of a souped up league with just a couple of national conferences.

But it wasn’t until UCLA and USC, schools located over 2,700 miles from Piscataway, NJ and newfound conference foe Rutgers, revealed the ugly new reality of college athletics. Tradition, regional ties, and school affinity play second fiddle to the financial allure that comes with realignment.

The gut instinct among many in the Huskies fanbase, whether wishfully or not, was to join the Big Ten alongside Oregon, believing Washington’s academic strength, paired with the Seattle media market, would be enticing enough for its acceptance.

But the Big Ten may prove its exclusivity and leave the Huskies and Ducks out to dry, in which case the path becomes even foggier for the two schools.

UW could make a push to join the Big 12, which is seemingly less exclusive than the Big Ten and would likely accept the Huskies, alongside several other remaining Pac-12 members. The Big 12, however, draws in far less revenue than the Big Ten, and may be left on the outside looking in if college athletics continue to migrate toward two mega-conferences with the Big Ten and SEC.

The schools could also stay in the Pac-12. But with the LA schools gone, a massive chunk of revenue goes missing for the remaining teams in the conference, and staying in an altered Pac-12 could put Washington in a precarious position.

The Pac-12 may assess their expansion options, including San Diego State, Boise State, or other less prominent West Coast schools. But the long-term outlook for the Pac-12’s relevance remains unclear without its LA media haven.

Even Washington state politicians have become involved in the shuffling, with potential legislature being introduced to force UW and Washington State to stick together, a decision that could severely hinder the Huskies’ prospects of upward mobility.

With college athletics becoming the haves and the have nots, it’s not hyperbole to state the next several weeks could be critical to the success of UW’s athletic programs.

If the lack of a formidable conference cuts revenues too deeply for Washington, it could put some of the non-revenue sports at jeopardy and plummet the existing sports further down the totem pole.

In a college football world mired with uncertainty over “name, image, and likeness” policies, the transfer portal, and potential death to conferences — the move by the LA schools can only be described as apocalyptic, dubbed by Lexico as “an event involving destruction or damage on a catastrophic scale.”

There’s no telling what college athletics will look like a mere five years from now, as the landscape becomes increasingly intertwined. Most likely, the college athletic world that fans have grown accustomed to over the last few decades will change dramatically.

