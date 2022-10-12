A tale of two sides

Remember 2021, when Washington’s offense sputtered throughout the season, finishing ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and 10th in total yardage?

Back then, given the relative competence of the defense, it felt as if even fielding a mediocre offense could make the Huskies an eight- or nine-win team.

Under its new leadership, namely head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies have completely flipped the script. Not only have they ascended from last season’s offensive depths, they’ve also displayed one of the top offenses in the country.

Through six games, UW’s offense ranks 10th in the country in yards per game and 12th in points per game. Penix Jr. is second in the nation in passing yards, and overall, the offense has fired on all cylinders.

Due to their efforts, it’s become increasingly hard to remember back to a year ago, when the Huskies not only failed to generate a good offense, but also downright lost games, as a ghastly offense got in the way.

Unfortunately, it’s also hard to remember back to past seasons in which a dominant defense was the trademark of Washington football.

In each year from 2015 to 2018, the Huskies boasted the best scoring defense in the Pac-12. Even throughout a 4-8 campaign in 2021, UW’s defense allowed just 22.7 points per game, good for fourth-best in the conference.

One of the main reasons for the defensive success in recent years has been a stout passing defense, as the secondary has produced numerous NFL defensive backs, and has allowed Washington to stake a claim as “DBU.”

Watching the Huskies in recent weeks has reduced those days of “DBU” to distant memories. At UCLA, UW allowed three passing touchdowns and 315 yards passing, as the Bruins raced to 499 total yards.

A week later against Arizona State, the Sun Devils, with their starting quarterback out, still put up 38 points on offense. They regularly gashed the Huskies’ secondary, and UW’s defensive line couldn’t manage a sack on the afternoon.

It hasn’t helped that injuries have made their way through the defense, specifically in the secondary. Sophomore cornerback Mishael Powell was injured late against Michigan State, and has not played since the win in mid-September. Senior cornerback Jordan Perryman has missed three games, and junior safety Asa Turner has missed time as well. In addition, junior safety Cameron WIlliams recently made the decision to redshirt the season.

The circumstances have highlighted a thinness in the secondary. And while getting players back from injury is paramount, DeBoer has also acknowledged that restoring UW to “DBU” status doesn’t have a short-term fix.

“Just sheer numbers wise, we have to continue to bring more guys through recruiting into our program,” DeBoer said. “We gotta recruit more numbers. We were a little short to begin with going into the season. And then just more stress gets put on those guys and the volume of work they have.”

In any event, the defense has been in direct contrast to UW’s offense, which has averaged 41 points per game.

But when the defense lets up, it can put more pressure on the offense, and potentially throw it off rhythm.

“I feel our offense thinks they can, and should, score over 40 points every game,” DeBoer said. “Just focus on that play. Let’s not talk about how we’re going to get a 40-point touchdown. That doesn’t exist.”

The Huskies’ offense has more than delivered in 2022. The defense, recently, not so much. If they can execute on both sides of the ball, the rest of the season will look a lot more like the first four games of the season than the most recent two.

One thing is certain: UW has felt the sting of its two losses, and desperately hopes to right the ship, beginning Saturday against Arizona.

“UCLA, I think there was a hurt. They were riding a four-game winning streak and expectations, and I think there was hurt,” DeBoer said. “This last week, it was an upsetting thing to the guys. I saw a little more aggravation. But in both those moments and everything I’ve seen so far, there’s never been anything as far as finger-pointing or guys upset other than upset at what the results were.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

