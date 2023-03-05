A way-too-early report card of UW’s positional strength entering 2023 (Defense)

Due to transfer portal additions (and departures), injuries, and other movement, it’s way, way too early to gauge the Huskies’ 2023 depth chart. Still, it’s fun to try. Here’s a report card of UW’s current strength at each position, six months before it officially returns to the gridiron.

This is part two, highlighting Washington’s defensive position groups. Part one, featuring offensive position groups, can be found here.

Defensive line: A

The headline here is that the Huskies’ edge tandem — junior Bralen Trice and senior Zion Tupuola-Fetui — are back for the 2023 season. Trice led UW with nine sacks in 2022, earning All-America second team honors in the process. Tupuola-Fetui has yet to fully explode since he recorded seven sacks in just four games in 2020, but he had a significant bounce-back year in 2022 regardless, with 4.5 sacks.

Aside from those two, junior Sav’ell Smalls still awaits a true breakout and his first career sack. On the interior, UW returns Voi Tunuufi, who played in all 13 games in 2022.

Junior Jacob Bandes is also back, and sophomores Armon and Jayvon Parker, as well as senior Ulumoo Ale, will contribute to depth.

UW’s defensive line was its greatest asset last season. With its star-studded cast returning and a featured fusion of potential breakout candidates, the group receives an A.

Linebacker: B

The linebacker position has been a mixed bag for the Huskies, to say the least. After a breakout season in 2020, Edefuan Ulofoshio has played in just 11 combined games due to injuries in the past two seasons. Ulofoshio is back for a sixth season, and he’s the clear No. 1 in the group.

Besides Ulofoshio, it gets a bit murkier. Juniors Alphonzo Tuputala and Carson Bruener have the credentials; each of them played in all 13 games in 2022 and finished top-five on the team in tackles.

Both Tuputala and Bruener, however, may be overtaken by USC graduate transfer Ralen Goforth. Goforth amassed 149 total tackles in his four-year career with the Trojans and may fill a Cam Bright-esque role as a grad transfer linebacker.

UW’s linebackers are loaded with experience, but their overall success hinges on the improvement of Tuputala and Bruener, the health of Ulofoshio, and the acclimation of Goforth.

Cornerback: B-

The cornerback position began last season as a question mark, and it ended the season in the same standing. UW ended the season ranked 100th in the FBS for passing yards against per game, at 251.5. Granted, injuries certainly took their toll on the secondary, but excuses probably won’t be welcomed in 2023 as the secondary attempts to right the ship. That UW was able to win 11 games even despite ailments in the secondary serves as yet another reminder to the strength of the offense.

With Jordan Perryman graduated, junior Mishael Powell is the primary returning starter from 2022. Powell struggled at times, but he is the Huskies’ safest bet at consistency entering the spring.

The big addition is Jabbar Muhammad, an Oklahoma State transfer who was an All Big-12 honorable mention in 2022 and could end up being the most productive cornerback on the roster.

Sophomores Elijah Jackson, Davon Banks, and Jaivion Green all received scattered playing time in the hobbled secondary last season, but none of them have proven enough to be written in ink on the depth chart.

The Huskies had to resort to the usage of some of their young corners in 2022, and if they do the same in 2023, they have options. Freshmen Leroy Bryant and Curley Reed are both relatively highly-regarded recruits who could see significant playing time, if circumstances call for it.

Then, of course, there’s prodigal son Caleb Presley, the state of Washington’s highest rated 2023 recruit who initially committed to Oregon, but flipped to UW in December.

There’s certainly promise within the cornerbacks room, but for the most part, a sluggish group from 2022 has carried over into 2023, leaving them with a B- rating.

Husky/Safety: B-

Senior Dominique Hampton and junior Kamren Fabiculanan anchored the versatile Husky position in 2022, and there’s no reason to expect anything different in 2023. Hampton appeared in all but one game, recording 42 total tackles in the process.

As far as the safety position goes, the long-time duo of Alex Cook and Asa Turner has come to a close with Cook’s departure. Turner may still be the godfather to Cook’s firstborn, but he’ll be patrolling the secondary with someone new. There’s no shoo-in for Cook’s replacement, although sophomore Makell Esteen appeared in eight games in 2022.

The wild card is Vincent Nunley, who suffered a season-ending injury in the 2022 season opener against Kent State, but is presumably back and healthy. He’s joined by freshmen safeties Diesel Gordon and Vincent Holmes as depth players in a thin secondary.

Hampton and Turner maintain some stability, but not enough to earn the Huskies more than a B- in the category.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

