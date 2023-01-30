A way-too-early report card of UW’s positional strength entering 2023 (Offense)

Wide receiver Rome Odunze’s announcement to return for the 2023 season was viewed as the final cog necessary to keep UW’s offensive machine rolling at supersonic speed. The Huskies’ defense, which at times struggled in 2022, but made key stops in big moments, is less of a certainty entering 2023.

Due to transfer portal additions (and departures), injuries, and other movement, it’s way, way too early to gauge the Huskies’ 2023 depth chart. Still, it’s fun to try. Here’s a report card of UW’s current strength at each position, seven months before it officially returns to the gridiron.

This is part one, featuring offensive position groups. Part two, featuring defensive position groups, is soon to follow.

Quarterback: A

Returning quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is certainly good enough to earn an A+ by himself. The junior led the Pac-12 in passing last season, and will enter 2023 with a legitimate Heisman campaign already well underway. For the first time since 2018, UW will go through an offseason without a trace of doubt at the starting quarterback position. That’s undeniably a good sign, and relieves the coaching staff of a major offseason stressor.

Penix Jr. became the face of Washington football, as he threw for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, all while showing the poise and confidence of an NFL veteran. He’s back, and he’s the primary reason for the Huskies’ high prognostications in 2023.

But Huskies fans may need to knock on all the wood they can find for this next part: a Penix Jr. injury would leave UW with just one scholarship quarterback remaining — former starter Dylan Morris. Former 5-star recruit Sam Huard announced his transfer from the program, leaving UW without too many backup plans. Penix Jr. was able to start all 13 games in 2022, but his injury history, paired with the thinness behind him on the depth chart, is enough to prevent the Huskies from receiving any extra credit in this compartment.

Running Back: B-

Yet again, the running back position appears to be a question mark on the Huskies’ prolific offense. Last year’s leading rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has departed, leaving rising junior Cameron Davis as the returner with the highest production from last year. For reference, Davis rushed for 522 yards, and led the team with 13 touchdowns.

Outside of Davis, the underutilized-but-versatile Will Nixon will return as a sophomore. Richard Newton is also a solid option and has the most experience of any running back on the roster, with four seasons on Montlake under his belt.

But the Huskies’ uncertain running back depth chart received a significant bolstering on Jan. 3, when former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson committed to the Huskies. Johnson has rushed for 1,198 yards in his three-year collegiate career, including 488 on 5.5 yards per carry last season for the Bulldogs, and he may be the current favorite to start for the Huskies come September.

UW also acquired Daniyel Ngata through the transfer portal, who could compete for the Huskies’ starting spot after averaging 5 yards per carry in limited action at Arizona State last season.

UW has a lot of good options at running back, but not any undeniably great ones. Until one clear frontrunner emerges, the Huskies get a B- at the position.

Offensive Line: A-

Last year’s offensive line was downright phenomenal. For all the praise that the receivers and quarterback (deservedly) receive for the Huskies’ offensive transformation, the offensive line was the group that held it all together in 2022.

They allowed just 7 total sacks on the season, allowing Penix Jr. to work with a predominately clean pocket. The entire band won’t be back, however, as Jaxson Kirkland, Corey Luciano, and Henry Bainivalu all graduated.

While three of last year’s five offensive linemen departed, the Huskies got some good news with the return of left tackle Troy Fautanu. Last year’s starting right tackle Roger Rosengarten will also be back, and left guard Nate Kalepo, center Matteo Mele, and right guard Geirean Hatchett all have some playing time under their belt.

The line won’t look the exact same as it did in 2022, but there’s enough talent and returning experience still on the roster for it to be in good hands in 2023.

Tight end: B

The tight-end depth chart may end up being more or less a copy and paste from 2022. Devin Culp and Jack Westover will both compete for time at the starting spot, with Quentin Moore not far behind.

Culp has 50 career receptions under his belt at UW, while Westover has 41 along with a pair of hurdle highlights.

Ryan Otton, the brother of former Husky and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton, may receive more playing time after redshirting as a freshman in 2022.

The Huskies’ tight end depth chart doesn’t jump off the page, but there’s enough continuity and stability at the position for it to be another strength of the offense.

Wide Receivers: A+

For the second consecutive year, wide receivers are poised to be the strongest position group on the roster. Beyond that, the Huskies could stake a legitimate claim to the best wide receiving corps in the country.

Juniors Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan will return a whopping 2,243 yards of combined production from last season. The Odunze/McMillan tandem downright won the Huskies games in 2022, and if everything goes to plan, UW will enter 2023 with a pair of genuine contenders for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football.

Beyond that, Ja’Lynn Polk, who caught 41 passes and 6 touchdowns last season, will presumably be back as a redshirt sophomore. So will Taj Davis, who showed promise last year as a sophomore and caught the biggest pass of the season. Giles Jackson appeared in all 13 games as a junior in 2022, and is still waiting to be fully unleashed as a receiver.

Germie Bernard, who originally committed to Washington for the class of 2022 but instead flipped to Michigan State, is back on Montlake after one season in East Lansing. The former 4-star recruit will be welcomed with open arms to an already deep receiving room as he looks to find a home in Seattle.

The Huskies’ wide receivers depth chart features star power at the top and heaps of depth to follow. They also happen to have a pretty good quarterback to gel with all offseason. If all goes as planned, UW could boast the best receiving assets in the nation in 2023 — and hear a few of those names called on day one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

