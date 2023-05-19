“All of us want to go to Omaha”: UW continues push toward College World Series with 7th straight win

Omaha, Nebraska is over 1,600 miles from Seattle’s Husky Ballpark.

But when redshirt junior Will Simpson briefly stopped to admire his no-doubt grand slam before rounding the bases to officially extend the lead to 11-1, the No. 24 Washington baseball team inched a bit closer to the host site of the College World Series.

UW certainly looked like a team worthy of a College World Series bid for the entirety of Friday night as it knocked in 15 hits throughout a 12-1 victory over Cal. In fact, the 12-run outburst was just par for the course as the Huskies have now won 12 of their past 13 games, including wins in each of their past seven.

“You’re just seeing a lot of confidence,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “People say hitting is contagious, and it certainly feels that way with us right now.”

The hitting was certainly contagious for the Huskies (33-14, 17-10 Pac-12) Friday night, with redshirt junior Michael Snyder’s RBI double kick starting things in the bottom of the second inning. After a bases loaded walk and an RBI fielder’s choice, UW exited the second inning with a 3-1 lead for redshirt junior starting pitcher Stu Flesland III.

Redshirt junior McKay Barney added an RBI single in the fourth, before junior Coby Morales belted a two run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give UW a 6-1 lead.

An error by the Golden Bears (22-26, 10-18 Pac-12) in the bottom of the sixth scored another run, and with the bases loaded, the Huskies were in position to all but seal the game.

Simpson did just that, crushing a ball over the left field wall to send the dugout into a frenzy, produce roars from the crowd, and add four fateful runs to the board to make the score 11-1.

Simpson has been a centerpiece of the program since he burst onto the scene in 2021. But following a suboptimal season for the team in 2021, and a tepid 30-26 record in 2022, this year presents the first baseman with his best chance yet at chasing down college baseball’s ultimate goal.

“All of us want to go to Omaha,” Simpson said. “It’s something that we don’t take lightly — we’re going to keep working our tails off until we get to that point.”

It was the team-leading 18th home run of the season for Simpson, and his whopping 36th career home run at UW.

Snyder uncorked his own no-doubter for good measure in the bottom of the seventh, and the final tally of 12 runs was enough to top the 11 the Huskies scored at Oregon last Sunday.

With a shiny new top-25 ranking and with a tailwind of momentum to close out the regular season, the energy surrounding Kelly’s first year at the helm can’t be denied.

Still, the final goal remains to be the College World Series, which Kelly reached as an assistant coach for the Huskies in 2018.

“We’ve been to Omaha before, and the players that are here now were recruited with that in mind,” Kelly said. “That’s always the goal — you can kind of see that light, and I think guys are excited about the opportunity.”

UW still has two regular season games to play, as well as the Pac-12 Tournament, before it can make travel arrangements for the College World Series. However, Omaha feels quite a bit closer than it did just a few weeks ago.

Washington will host Cal for the second game of the series on Saturday, May 19, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.