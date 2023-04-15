Allchin wins game for Huskies in heroic fashion

Just when it looked like the No. 9 Washington softball team was on its final breath, senior Jadelyn Allchin delivered the clutch two-run bomb to left field to secure a 3-2 victory over Oregon State Saturday.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Baylee Klingler, the Huskies (31-8, 12-5 Pac-12) were unable to produce anything offensively throughout the game. When the Beavers (11-25-1, 2-14-1 Pac-12) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, the Huskies found themselves with their backs against the wall.

After Allchin’s heroics in the seventh, the Beavers had a great opportunity to walk it off after back-to-back walks loaded the bases, but senior Kelley Lynch closed it out for the Huskies to earn a huge save and secure a big win in game two of the series.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan started off strong until giving up a pair of runs in the fifth, pitching 4.1 innings with five strikeouts, giving up two hits, two walks, and two runs.

It was a slow start for both sides, with senior Sami Reynolds picking up the first hit of the game in the third at-bat of the game, but the Huskies were unable to produce anything out of it.

The action didn’t pick up much in the second inning, with sophomore Kinsey Fiedler drawing a walk before getting caught stealing afterward for the third out. Meylan (14-3) notched a pair of strikeouts to keep the Beavers hitless heading into the third inning.

Washington finally found itself on the board in the bottom of the third.

Sophomore Rylee Holtorf kickstarted the inning with a leadoff double and stole her way to third with no outs. Klingler took advantage, sending a sacrifice fly to right field and giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The Beavers had a leadoff hit as well, eventually stealing second base with one out to secure a runner in scoring position. Meylan delivered another pair of strikeouts to end the inning with no harm.

Reynolds hit a leadoff single in the fourth inning, but that was all the action to take place as six straight outs advanced us into the fifth.

In the blink of an eye, the Beavers found themselves on top for the first time in this series.

A leadoff walk followed by a sacrifice bunt and another single led to the replacement of junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez in the circle. The Beavers then scored their first run on a wild pitch and three straight singles put them ahead, 2-1.

With the top of the lineup coming to the plate in the sixth inning, the bats for the Huskies fell flat, resulting in a quick 1-2-3 inning and putting the Beavers three outs away from stealing game two of the series.

Allchin was not going to let the Huskies go down easy.

A leadoff single from Lynch and a sacrifice bunt put the tying run in scoring position, but it didn’t matter what base the runner was on as Allchin followed up with a two-run blast to left field to put the Huskies back ahead.

Lynch entered the circle and found herself in a jam, giving out a one-hit single before a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs. Lynch was unfazed, closing things out and delivering a huge 3-2 victory for the Huskies.

Washington will look to complete the sweep on Oregon State for the second straight year as it plays in the finale on Sunday at noon.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

