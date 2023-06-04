‘An end to something great’: Successful season meets its conclusion in Stillwater Regional

In Friday’s postgame press conference following a convincing 9-5 win over Dallas Baptist, Washington baseball head coach Jason Kelly was quick to assert that DBU was far from done in the tournament.

Unfortunately, Kelly’s words were more truthful than Washington would have liked.

Just two days after their NCAA Tournament-opening win, they found themselves on the wrong side of a rematch with the Patriots (47-15, 25-5 C-USA) Sunday afternoon in a 9-1 loss to conclude their 2023 season.

“That is an incredible baseball team with great players who are coached very well,” Kelly said. “I’m proud that we competed the way we did against really good baseball teams.”

In the first meeting between the two teams, the Huskies exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to mount an 8-1 lead. But, the baseball gods can have a funny sense of humor, and in the rematch, it was the Patriots who built an 8-0 lead by the sixth inning.

Dallas Baptist built its lead through a pair of four-run frames. In the top of the third, a two out RBI single preceded a three run home run off UW redshirt junior starting pitcher Jared Engman. In the sixth, an RBI double was followed by an RBI single and a wild pitch to bring home another runner, expanding the lead to 8-0.

The Huskies (35-20, 17-12 Pac-12) were in desperate need of a rally. But against DBU starting pitcher Braxton Bragg, UW’s offense struggled to gain its footing all game long.

Bragg (9-2) pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just five hits, one earned run, and striking out 10 batters.

“There’s not many times where a kid gets pulled, where I’m on the other side and I wanted to clap for the kid,” Kelly said. “He just gutted it out, and it was exactly the start they needed to win tonight and then ultimately get back to play again tomorrow.”

The Huskies’ lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning, on a sacrifice fly by redshirt junior Johnny Tincher to make the score 9-1.

Two innings later, UW’s Stillwater experience came to a close. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Huskies were on top of the world with a 1-0 record in the tournament, and holding an 8-0 lead over Oral Roberts.

Baseball is an unforgiving game, though, and UW instead made its exit in the regionals. But for a program which won 35 games in its first season with a new head coach, Sunday’s loss was far from the end of the road.

“[It was] a great run from a group that not a lot of people thought could make it,” Kelly said. “That was hopefully the message of the postgame talk down there, that this is just the beginning.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

