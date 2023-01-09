Another poor performance results in Apple Cup loss

Shots weren’t falling for the Washington women’s basketball team Sunday afternoon.
It was on par with recent performances in its current three-game losing streak, but it cost UW an Apple Cup in its 66-52 loss at Washington State.
The struggles continued for the Huskies (9-5, 1-3 Pac-12) as they scored fewer than 60 points for the third consecutive game.
The most pertinent woes came from beyond the arc, where UW shot just 18%. Overall, the Huskies shot 33% from the floor — far behind the Cougars’ clip of 54%.
Dalayah Daniels kept UW afloat in the first quarter, scoring 6 points as the quarter ended in a 14-14 tie. In the second quarter, WSU began to pull away, outscoring UW, 17-10, as the Huskies made just four shots.
Facing a seven point halftime deficit, the Huskies needed a spark. They couldn’t find that spark, and sputtered into the fourth quarter still searching for a playmaker.
Instead, UW shot just 35.7% in the fourth quarter, and didn’t score a field goal in the final 2:58 of the game. By the time the clock struck zeroes, it marked an embarrassing, 14-point loss to its in-state rivals.
The result was a stark contrast to UW’s previous matchup with WSU, an emphatic, 82-66 statement win on Dec. 11.
Daniels was the only double-digit scorer for the Huskies, reaching 10 points.
One of the rare positives on the afternoon was freshman Hannah Stines, who converted on 4 of her 5 shots, scoring 8 points.
UW will look to get back on track quickly, as it has now lost four of its last five games, and has suffered three consecutive conference defeats.
It will have a chance to turn it around on Friday, Jan. 13, at Oregon.
Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
