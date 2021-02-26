Huskies fall to Wildcats in first Pac-12 match of the season

The Washington men’s tennis team wasn’t able to keep up with the dominant performance by Arizona, as it lost 7-0 in its first Pac-12 game of the season.
In his Pac-12 debut, sophomore Clement Chidekh’s undefeated singles run ended in a tight match against top-50 ranked Jonas Ziverts. Following a 6-1 loss in the first set, Chidekh turned things around in a 6-2 win in the second set.
After being up 4-1 in the third set, Chidekh was not able to capitalize on his lead, as Ziverts came back, forcing a tiebreaker which he eventually won to claim the final set.
Along with his first individual loss, Chidekh and senior Thibaut Cancel’s undefeated doubles record also came to an end, losing 6-1 and ensuring the doubles point for the Wildcats (10-1).
Junior Jack Davis, who is currently ranked in the top 65, struggled against opponent Alejandro Reguant. In an assertive performance by Reguant, Davis quickly lost in two sets, 6-1, 6-0.
With Washington down 3-0, it was up to junior Adam Torocsik to maintain the possibility for a Huskies (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) win. After losing the first set 6-2, Torocsik put up a great fight in the second set and forced a tiebreaker. However, he was not able to win the tiebreaker and guaranteed a win for Arizona.
After losing 6-4 and winning 6-2, freshman Han-Chih Lin was on his way to play his third set when it was clear that Arizona had won the game. He then played and lost a tiebreaker and was not able to give the Huskies a consolation point.
Sophomore Jack Pulliam played a close first set and ended up losing 6-4. However, the second set was far from close and ended in a 6-1 loss for Pulliam.
The match-up between sophomore Ewen Lumsden and Arizona’s Gustaf Strom seemed to be a close one. Lumsden won the first set 7-5 and lost the second 6-4. In a tiebreaker to decide the point, Strom came out on top and Washington went home without a point.
Washington plays again Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. against Arizona State where it will try to win its first Pac-12 game of the season.
