UW sweeps UTRGV in unconventional doubleheader

The Washington baseball team, who pulled out two victories against UTRGV on Saturday afternoon, is still yet to play a complete nine-inning game at Husky Stadium. That fact, on top of all the other COVID-19-related chaos, did not appear to have fazed the UW bullpen on Saturday though.
The Huskies (2-3) held a 6-3 lead over the Vaqueros in the top of the fifth inning on Friday night when inclement weather forced a stoppage and an abbreviated double-header on Saturday afternoon.
From there, opportunistic baserunning and dominant bullpen pitching took over. The Huskies wrapped up the first game 10-3 before finishing off UTRGV 3-2 in a shortened, seven-inning affair, allowing just 2 runs across total 12 innings to take a 2-0 series lead.
Weather-delayed first win of the season
After lightning forced a delay in the fifth inning of Friday evening’s home-opener, the Huskies resumed play at 1 p.m. under clear skies Saturday, utilizing a deep bullpen and taking advantage of six UTRGV errors to clinch their first win of the season.
“Good for us to kind of play the baseball we want to play,” UW baseball head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “We don’t walk a guy today, which was a credit to the game that [UW pitching] Coach [Elliot] Cribby called and the way our pitchers executed, so that’s what it starts with, and we got some timely hits. That’s what it’s about for us.”
Many of the UTRGV’s errors were products of chaos on the basepaths. The Huskies spent the first part of their afternoon robbing Husky Ballpark blind, tormenting UTRGV fielders with eight stolen bases, including two from junior center fielder Braiden Ward.
“We’ve got some guys who can run, so we’re trying to get the lid off of the scoring with a little bit of pressure on the defense,” Meggs said. “We took advantage of that today, and we might be able to do the same thing tomorrow if we can get that lead-off guy on.”
Meanwhile on the mound, the Huskies embraced Cribby’s dislike for walks. With 12 strikeouts and zero free bags, UW hurlers made UTRGV batters work for every base. The Vaqueros’ (2-3) only three runs came in the fifth inning against sophomore reliever David Rhodes Friday.
But lightning zapped the UTRGV comeback bid, shutting the game down, and the UW bullpen took care of business Saturday. UW sophomore transfer Stefan Raeth worked 3 ⅓ innings, allowing just three hits against 13 batters and helping his team to its first victory in 356 days.
Late surge regains the momentum
In the second game of the unconventional doubleheader, the UW bullpen showed its capacity to take a game over again, effectively stifling any UTRGV chance at a comeback victory.
“We have a little depth in the bullpen that maybe we haven’t had in a few years,” Meggs said. “Maybe we can match up with some left-handers. [Redshirt freshman reliever] Adam Bloebaum finishes the game, does a nice job. [Junior reliever] Davis [Delorefice] came in there and threw strikes.”
Following a 45-minute hiatus between games, UW junior starting pitcher Logan Gerling took the mound for his second start of the season. Then, for 3 ⅓ innings, he was perfect. As Gerling kept the bases completely empty, the Huskies slowly mounted a 2-0 lead.
In the fifth, though, the UTRGV lineup got to Gerling though. When it was all said and done, they’d plated two runs and ultimately chased him from the game.
For a moment, it appeared as though the afternoon’s momentum had shifted. Then, the UW offense responded, with junior right fielder Christian Jones smacking a ball down the left field line for a lead-off double in the bottom half of the fifth.
Two batters later, freshman Will Simpson hit a sac-fly to score freshman pinch runner Emilio Corona, and the Huskies had regained the lead and their inertia.
“I think it’s a big deal, especially in a shorter game,” Bloebaum said. “You don’t have many opportunities, so especially to control the momentum and really just, you know, shove it down their throats is a big deal.”
At that point, the Huskies may as well have sent their offense home early.
The bullpen picked up right where it had left off in the first game, sending down eight consecutive Vaquero batters between Delorefice and Bloebaum, who retired each of the five hitters he faced and recorded his first save.
“One thing Coach Cribby has really taught us is we’ve got a lot of guys who can pitch, a lot of guys that can play any role,” Bloebaum said. “It’s just whenever the ball is passed to you, go out and get your outs. Just pitch right here, go get the batter, and I feel like guys really focused in and just took it one at a time.”
Throughout both games Saturday, UW relievers faced 27 batters, threw 7 ⅓ innings, and allowed just four baserunners.
Meggs will look for similar production from his pitching staff for the rest of the weekend. The Huskies have two more games at Husky Ballpark against the Vaqueros, starting Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock.
