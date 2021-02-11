‘The floodgates were open’: Five minutes doom Washington against USC

The Washington men’s basketball team just needed to hold on for five more minutes.
Up 27-23 against USC with 15 minutes played, Washington put itself in position to take a lead into the break against the Pac-12 leaders. Instead, Washington’s poise and defense melted.
The Trojans went on an 18-4 run powered in part by star brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley. UW head coach Mike Hopkins said turnovers and transition defense hurt the Huskies in the final stretch before halftime.
“The floodgates were open,” he said. “We’ve just gotta be better. I felt like up until that point we spaced them out good enough. We tried to get the Mobley’s away from the basket where they had to guard us on the perimeter and for the most part we did a decent job but then that little three-minute run just hurt us.”
USC’s five-minute blitz gave the Trojans a ten-point lead at halftime, and the deficit proved too strong for the Huskies (3-15, 2-11 Pac-12) to overcome, losing 69-54 Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. It’s Washington’s fourth consecutive loss and the first time the team has been held under 60 points since the Dec. 31 loss to Arizona.
The Huskies’ loss Thursday night also wiped out one of the team’s most complete 15 minutes of the year. After struggling with defense and slow starts against the Oregon schools, Washington came out on the front foot against USC.
The UW hit three-pointers early, and despite the size difference, contained the Mobley brothers, who combined for just 10 points five minutes before the break. Senior Quade Green credited the team’s early tenacity for putting themselves in a good position against USC.
“We were scrapping today I think,” he said. “I think we did a better job on the defensive end scrapping and not letting them get easy shots.”
But the 18-4 run negated any positives Washington could take into the break. The Trojans (16-3, 10-2 Pac-12) kept hitting shots while the Huskies missed five and committed four turnovers during that span, with Green responsible for three.
“I was pretty much just trying to do too much,” he said. “I was trying to make something shake when it wasn’t there, really rushing myself a little bit.”
The Huskies didn’t start the second half like the first, and though they cut the lead to single digits near the ten-minute mark, USC’s inside presence made sure Washington wasn’t going to get back in the game. Evan Mobley scored ten of his 17 points after the break, and also added three blocks, while Isaiah Mobley finished the night with 12 points and 12 boards, seven coming on the offensive glass.
Four USC players scored in double digits, and the Trojans scored 46 points in the paint. They also outrebounded the Huskies 41-24.
Green led Washington’s scorers with 16 points on an efficient 8-of-15 shooting, and had four assists. The senior also led the team in turnovers though, giving the ball away seven times and accounting for half of the Huskies’ giveaways. Washington’s 14 turnovers also turned into 17 points for USC.
“We just turned it over too much and we don’t have a large margin for error,” Hopkins said.
Washington returns to action against UCLA Saturday, Feb. 13 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.