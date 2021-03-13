Katie Rainsberger earns podium at NCAA Indoor Championships

In Fayetteville, Arkansas, senior Katie Rainsberger was looking to add to her impressive 11 All-American honors in her final Indoor NCAA Championship.
After having qualified for the women’s mile final on Friday, Rainsberger was in great position to do just that heading into today's race. In the finals, the senior ran a time of 4 minutes and 39.67 seconds, putting her at 8th in the event and earning her first team All-American honors.
In what was Rainsberger’s fourth time qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships, she earned her second first team All-American honors in the mile race after having earned it in the 2019 championships after finishing seventh in that race.
The only other UW Athlete competing Saturday was senior Allie Schadler.
Heading into the championships, Schadler was really excited to finally get this opportunity with her having qualified last year before the championships were cancelled. After waiting and watching her teammates compete the first two days of the meet, the Tubac, Arizona native was finally able to compete herself and run the 3,000 meter.
After spending most of the race in the main pack, with a little over two in half laps to go, runners started to jostle for positioning as the final push was coming. With runners in close quarters, one of the runners ahead of Schadler ended up falling to the ground and the UW senior was unable to avoid her, tripping and falling herself.
Schadler got back up, but the other runners had gotten too big of a lead and the senior ended up finishing the 3,000 meter race in 15th.
