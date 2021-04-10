Personal records set left and right at the Jim Click Shootout

The final day in Tucson, Arizona was a good one for a number of Washington track and field athletes.
In the men’s hammer throw, both freshman Jayden White and junior Connor Jost set new PRs.
Jost managed to just join the 200-foot club, throwing a distance of 202 feet and 3 inches. The Gig Harbor, Washington native’s previous PR was 194 feet and 3 inches. His PR also moved him up in Washington’s school history book, placing him at ninth all-time.
White also managed to have a very nice day on the hammer throw, as his throw moved him up to number four in school history. The Everett, Washington native’s toss of 212 feet and 8 inches set another PR at the event.
White’s toss put earned him fourth at the Jim Click Shootout, while Jost’s toss earned him fifth.
Beatrice Asamoning on the women’s hammer throw also made some strides personally, setting a new PR by around five feet. The freshman’s new PR is now 159 feet.
Personal records were also set in the discus toss Saturday night on the men’s side with Jonah Wilson throwing a distance of 191 feet and 3 inches. That broke the junior’s old PR by almost five feet and moved him to 10th in school history.
While Wilson was busy setting a PR, a couple of other Husky discus athletes were busy making waves in both the men’s field and women’s field.
On the men’s side alongside Wilson was Elijah Mason. The sophomore out of Casa Grande, Arizona had a season-best throw of 193 feet and 10 inches. Mason’s toss earned him second place in the event, just ahead of Wilson who finished in third. Both will likely be ranked top-10 in the NCAA on the year.
Makayla Kelby showed up for the women’s discus toss, launching it a distance of 165 feet and 4 inches, placing her at 10th in Washington history. The redshirt freshman wasn’t done there, as in the shot put she also made some noise.
Kelby had a shot put of 51 feet and 9 inches, which alongside being a new outdoor PR, also moved her to number five in school history and fourth in the event Saturday.
Washington will be back in action Wednesday, April 21 in its first outdoor home meet since 2019 in a duel against Washington State.
Other notes:
Dalton Sugg set a new PR in the javelin with a throw of 218 feet and 6 inches. His last PR was all the way back in 2018.
Olivia Ribera went sub-55 on the 400-meter dash. The junior ran a time of 54.98 seconds and placed fourth in the event.
Julian Body set a PR on the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.02 seconds.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
