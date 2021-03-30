With no NFL combine, former Huskies showcase skills at UW Pro Day

There was one thing on everyone's mind in the Dempsey Indoor Center: the 2021 NFL Combine.
Not because it happened, but because it didn’t.
Instead, it was Pro Day that allowed former members of the Washington football team to showcase their skills, participating in a variety of drills in front of NFL scouts.
Twelve athletes participated in the annual event Tuesday morning, ranging from members of the 2020 team to former players looking to prove their athleticism.
With the largest collegiate scouting event in the country cancelled, Pro Day became all the more important for former Huskies looking to take the next step. Not just for Washington, but for every school with pro-ready players seeking the eyes of future employers.
Even for teams who played a somewhat-regular 2020 season, like Ohio State and Alabama which also had their Pro Days Tuesday, post-season scouting needs to fill gaps.
Keith Taylor, who played in 43 of 44 possible games during his time at Washington, summed up the day concisely.
“It was super important,” Taylor said. “I don’t think there’s any other words to describe it. It was, you know, the most important day of the year.”
Sophomore Joe Tryon and junior Levi Onwuzurike, who decided to forgo their remaining eligibility to declare for the 2021 draft, haven’t played in a collegiate game in over a year. Seniors Keith Taylor and Elijah Molden played out their final seasons, but only saw four games due to a COVID-19-shortened season.
Despite varying football action over the course of the past year, Tryon, Onwuzurike, Taylor, Molden, and Josiah Bronson were the headlines on Pro Day, and were the only Huskies to be formally invited to the combine before its cancelation.
Although Tryon projected as an early-round draft pick, wherever he winds up has little impact on his mentality.
“I really don’t mind where I’m drafted,” Tryon said. “It’s an honor to be in this position in the first place, what I really care about is landing on a good team that’s going to use me to the best of my advantage. It’s not about how high I go, it’s really about the best place for me. I don’t care if I’m in the first round or not.”
The same couldn’t quite be said for Onwuzurike, though.
“I think that’s how it should be, 100%,” Onwuzurike said about being projected in the first round. “I think I’m the best d-tackle in the draft. The best d-tackle in the draft should go in the first round. It’s something that’s important to me.”
With Pro Day behind the UW’s participants, who have been specifically prepping for the day for months, the focus can turn to the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, April 29.
