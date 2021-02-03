Rebounding again at the center of Washington’s problems ahead of Oregon trip

Washington heads back on the road this week to take on the Oregon schools after a disappointing 77-62 loss to Washington State Sunday.
The Huskies (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12) seemed to be gaining momentum following wins against Colorado and Utah two weeks ago, but stumbled against the Cougars. Foul trouble for junior forward Nate Roberts left Washington exposed in the middle of their zone and cost them in the rebounding department against Washington State, and head coach Mike Hopkins said the team needs to be consistent in both ahead of their trip down I-5.
“We’ve got to defensive rebound, and we can’t put them on the free-throw line,” Hopkins said. “That’s gonna be a non-negotiable.”
Rebounding has been an issue for Washington all season. The UW are currently the No. 11 team in the Pac-12 in rebounds per game, averaging 31.6, only ahead of Arizona. Combine that with Washington’s inability to keep teams from grabbing rebounds — the Huskies rank dead last in opponent rebounds per game, allowing an average of 40.4 rebounds per game — and the Huskies’ problems seem fairly straightforward.
However, it seemed they had solved their rebounding problems two weeks ago. Even though Washington was out-rebounded by Colorado and Utah, in both games the rebounding differential was only four, which Hopkins attributed to the team’s guards staying back to help on the boards.
Against Washington State, though, Washington was outrebounded 48-28.
The Cougars’ prowess on the boards can be explained. Roberts, who leads Washington with 6.8 rebounds per game and ranks sixth in the Pac-12, picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of Sunday’s game and sat most of the first half. Hopkins believes he and the team have to do a better job scheming to keep Roberts out of situations where the sophomore can be exposed.
“He brings a ton of energy, he’s our best offensive rebounder, he gets a lot of extra possessions,” Hopkins said. “He’s one of the leaders on this team, and so when you lose him, you don’t have that leadership on the court. We’ve got to do a better job protecting him.”
Sophomore Riley Sorn and senior Hameir Wright tried to fill in for Roberts, but both were exposed by Washington State’s bigger lineups. Once the UW fell behind and went small to try to shoot its way back into the game, WSU continued to punish it in the paint.
Sunday night wasn’t the first time Roberts has been in foul trouble, either. Against Oregon, California, and UCLA, the sophomore played below his average 23 minutes per game. Washington lost those games by a combined 14 points, and was outrebounded in all of them except the loss to Cal. According to Hopkins, Roberts’ foul troubles have been due to the defensive adjustments the team has made.
“We’ve been doing a little bit more of matchups at some points where he gets in one-on-one situations,” Hopkins said. “We’ve got to do a better job figuring out how we can help him so we put him in less chances of getting fouls that get him on the bench.”
Washington will need Roberts to stay on the court this weekend. Oregon State boasts Warith Alatishe, whose 8.2 rebounds per game are second in the Pac-12, and Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr. and Eugene Omoyuri both average at least five rebounds per game. Hopkins hopes the team will be able to put their big man in better defensive situations going forward.
“We need to protect Nate,” Hopkins said. “We need to have him in the game.”
The UW takes on Oregon State at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. before heading south to face Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Feb. 6, for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
