Pro Husky Highlights: Roldan’s distinction, Yan’s 2021 debut, Holiday’s big week

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Cristian Roldan: MLS, Seattle Sounders
Cristian Roldan is garnering high praise ahead of his seventh season with the Seattle Sounders, as he was recently ranked among the MLS’ top-10 American players in a list published by MLSsoccer.com.
Last season, Roldan started all but one regular season match for the Sounders, scoring twice and logging five assists. Thanks to his elite playmaking ability and versatile on-ball skill, Roldan has developed into one of the league’s brightest midfielders.
As a Husky, Roldan notched 10 goals and seven assists in two years, before departing to pursue his professional career. Roldan was taken with the 16th pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft and has scored 22 goals since signing with Seattle.
Jing Yan: LPGA
Jing Yan was in action last week during the first full-field event of the 2021 LPGA Tour. Playing in the Gainbridge LPGA Tournament in Boca Raton, Yan finished three-over par and missed the cut, after finishing three-under at the same event a year ago.
Yan’s career at the UW was relatively brief, lasting just the 2014-15 season. However, in her lone year, the former top recruit in UW women’s golf history helped lead the Huskies to the country’s top ranking.
Since turning pro in 2015, the 24-year-old Yan has logged six career top-10 finishes, netting over $1 million in purse money.
Justin Holiday: NBA, Indiana Pacers
In his eighth NBA season, Justin Holiday has blossomed into an excellent role player on a talented Indiana Pacers team that is poised to make a run in the Eastern Conference. Holiday, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, has logged double-figure scoring in eight of his past 10 games, including a 19-point outing Friday against Boston.
Holiday played four years for the Huskies, each under the tutelage of then-head coach Lorenzo Romar. As a senior during the 2010-11 campaign, Holiday was named a team captain next to Isaiah Thomas, while earning Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Following his career on Montlake, Holiday was undrafted, but he has spent time with seven different NBA franchises. Holiday is joined in the league by his two brothers, Aaron and Jrue.
