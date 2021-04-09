Washington looking to turn Pac-12 struggles around in revenge match with Oregon

After being swept twice in a row, the Washington men’s tennis team hopes to turn its Pac-12 form around in an upcoming match against a familiar opponent: Oregon.
Washington traveled to Southern California last weekend to face USC and UCLA in two Pac-12 matches. However, it proved to be a disappointing weekend, as the Huskies (9-9, 0-5) went back home without winning any of its matches.
Against USC, who is ranked 15th in the country, the match quickly ended at 4-0 after Washington lost the doubles point and three singles matches consecutively.
The match against UCLA didn’t get any better for Washington, as it lost 7-0, and only freshman Han-Chih Lin was able to force a third set against his opponent.
“We allowed ourselves to get out of our own game style,” head coach Matt Anger said. “We’ve talked about a fair amount and worked on a lot, but I’m disappointed to be honest.”
A factor contributing to Washington’s poor form is its inability to win the doubles point. Heading into the match against USC, Washington hoped that a change in the doubles lineup would make a difference.
But despite the new pairings, the Huskies were unable to find success and have now lost the doubles point five matches in a row.
“For the most part, we didn’t play poorly,” Anger said. “I would just say that we’ve been too inconsistent with our doubles matches.”
In its previous meeting against the Ducks (13-4, 1-4), sophomore Jack Pulliam could not convert in the final set, as the Huskies narrowly lost 4-3.
“We were a couple points away from winning, and we’d like to get across the finish line this time,” Anger said. “However, to do that, we’ve got to play our game, and we’ve got to do that for the entire match.”
In this upcoming Pac-12 match, the Huskies have the home-court advantage, which has proven to be a big factor in their ability to get wins. Washington has found a lot of success at home, losing only one match out of eight. In contrast, its away record is currently sitting at 2-8.
After a 0-5 start in their Pac-12 matches, the Huskies hope that this home-court advantage will assist them in getting their first Pac-12 win of the season.
First serve against Oregon is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
