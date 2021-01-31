Huskies lose eighth straight conference game, fall to No. 6 Stanford

The Washington women’s basketball team returned home for the first team in six weeks to take on No. 6 Stanford. Unfortunately the Huskies (4-8, 1-8 Pac-12) were no match for the high powered Cardinal (15-2, 12-2 Pac-12) falling 74-48.
The Huskies, who were playing the game shorthanded once again, were able to see some improvement, especially on defense, from their earlier loss to the Cardinal this season which ended 83-50. This improvement was definitely no certainty after the first quarter though.
It was an ugly first quarter for the Huskies on both sides of the ball. The Washington offense only scored 9 points in the first quarter, its worst open to a game this season. The defensive side of the ball was not much better for the Huskies giving up 28 points in the first quarter and allowing the Cardinal to shoot almost 60% from the field.
“We got sucker-punched to start the game,” UW head coach Jody Wynn said. “We could have easily just quit, but are team wanted to fight, they wanted to compete.”
A strong defensive performance in the second quarter kept the game from getting out of hand in the first half. The Huskies held the Cardinal to only 13 points 38.5% shooting in the second quarter. This stout defensive quarter helped prevent the Huskies from breaking some of the less flattering records in the record book.
“Stanford is so big and skilled,” Wynn said. “Our kids competed, when they just as easily could have said we’re not ready to play.”
Unfortunately for the Huskies, their offense was never able to kickstart itself and tighten the game up. A 17-point third quarter allowed a little bit of a spark for the Huskies but they were never able to overcome the high powered Cardinal.
Junior center Quay Miller led the Huskies with 14 points, and 5 rebounds. No other Washington player finished with double digit points.
As a team, shooting was once again an issue for the Huskies. Shooting 35.3% from the field and 31.6% from three. This was the sixth game in a row that Huskies failed to shoot over 40%. The Huskies were once again out rebounded by their opponent, with the Cardinal grabbing 15 more boards than the Huskies.
Turnovers were once again a big problem for the Huskies too, as they up 17 turnovers allowing the Cardinal to score 24 points off of those turnovers.
“If we could have controlled turnover a little better, and cut that number down by just a few, it easily could have been a closer game,” Wynn said.
The Huskies will return to Alaska Airlines Arena next weekend to take on USC and No. 5 UCLA on Friday and Sunday respectively.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.