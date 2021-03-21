Klingler’s walk-off lifts Washington past Arizona after rain delay

At precisely 6:29 p.m. Saturday evening, the second game of the series between the No. 6 Washington softball team and No. 7 Arizona was suspended due to rain with the UW leading 2-1.
Nineteen and a half hours later, play resumed Sunday afternoon inside Husky Softball Stadium and after the Wildcats tied the game up at two in the top of the seventh, junior Baylee Klingler hit a walkoff home run to right-center field to give the Huskies a 4-2 victory.
“Her being able to come through in that situation with two outs and a runner on, that’s what you live for, that’s what you compete for,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Playing in this stadium with the big huge flag in right field coming straight in, it was unlikely that the ball was going to leave the yard, but she was hit one straight through it. She had the right approach to do it, it was pretty cool to see it evolve.”
Senior Gabbie Plain (13-0) started her second straight game for the Huskies (22-2, 2-0 Pac-12), and while she wasn’t nearly as dominant as Friday night’s 16 strikeout performance, she held the Wildcats (14-5, 0-2) to just one run on four hits before the delay.
The break was just too long for Plain, after throwing 105 pitches Saturday, as the Wildcats managed a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game up at 2-2.
Klingler made sure the game would finish up before the rain returned, sending a 2-0 pitch into the bleachers in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk it off for the UW.
It was the eighth home run of the season for the junior and the first of her career inside Husky Softball Stadium after transferring from Texas A&M following her freshman season.
“Just being at home, the first game actually experiencing our stadium in a game environment was really exciting,” Klingler said. “Once I got the nerves down after the first few innings of our first game I was like ‘okay, I’ve been here before, we practice here every day’, it’s just nice to be at home with our fans.”
Before Klingler’s heroics and a three-hour rain delay Saturday evening, it was a highly-competitive matchup between the top-10 teams.
UA starting pitcher Alyssa Denham (6-4) did her best to match Plain, but three hits in the third inning was all it took for the UW offense to jump out to a 2-1 lead.
After going hitless in the first two innings, fifth-year senior Sis Bates got the Washington offense going in the third with an infield single, her first hit of the series. Klingler followed with a ground ball to short as Bates was out at second on a fielder’s choice.
The UW finally got a runner into scoring position when junior Sami Reynolds hit with a single to advance Klingler to second. Then, the Huskies got their biggest play of the day.
With Denham just one strike away from escaping the inning, graduate senior Morganne Flores was able to punch a ball to the fence in left field on a half-swing. The ball bounced off the wall and away from outfielder Jannell Meono, as Klingler trotted home from second and Reynolds came around to score from first as the UW took a 2-0 lead.
Denham was able to hold the Huskies in check the rest of the way, but the Wildcats attempted to mount a comeback in the sixth inning.
All it needed was one hit, playing small ball after All-American Dejah Mulipola led off the inning with a single. Mulipola advanced on a fielder’s choice and then came around to score on an error from first baseman Kelley Lynch, cutting the Washington lead in half.
Plain escaped the jam, though, stranding yet another baserunner, as the Wildcats went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position on the day.
That would be the last of the runs Saturday, as one pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning ended up being the last of the day, with the tarp coming on the field and the rain refusing to let up for nearly three hours.
The third game of the series, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. as a non-conference contest, was canceled. Typical March weather continued into Sunday, as the respite in rain was just long enough for the remainder of Game 2 to conclude. Sunday’s originally scheduled game, a conference matchup, was also canceled, as just two of the weekend’s four games were played.
“This year, the whole year that we’ve been off, we’ve been waiting for these moments, waiting for these situations because this is what we train for,” Tarr said. “The tougher it gets the better we play.”
Rain will unlikely be an issue next weekend when Washington heads to Tempe, Arizona to face Arizona State in a four-game series. The first game will take place Friday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.