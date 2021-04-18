Dramatic fifth set comeback sends Washington to Elite Eight

Amidst an unpredictable five-set Sweet 16 matchup, one thing was clear: Maria Bogomolova didn’t want Sunday to be her last game.
Bogomolova made sure it wasn’t, powering the No. 6 Washington volleyball team to a five-set comeback win (25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-13) over No. 11 Louisville that looked nearly impossible before she stepped on the court to serve.
The Huskies (19-3, 17-3 Pac-12) had found themselves down by six in a first-to-15 situation, forcing their options to be an early trip back home or a quick, amazing run. Bogomolova and the team chose the latter, and they brought the score back to a 11-11 tie with a 6-0 run.
“That moment right there was just a really clear expression of who Maria is and who she is everyday,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “She’s in Alaska Airlines [Arena] serving an awful lot of hours. She gave everything she had for her team.”
Bogomolova, who has only subbed in to serve this year, found two aces off of six serves and a crucial dig. When she served into the net at 11-11, the Huskies didn’t stop. They picked it back up and won four more points, just barely grabbing a 15-13 fifth set.
“I don’t think I ever really felt any doubt with this team,” junior setter Ella May Powell said. “I think we held our composure really well and once we did start making that run, we never got overly excited.”
Much of Sunday’s game felt uncertain, not just the final set, as the Huskies and Cardinals (15-3, 12-2 ACC) continued to exchange leads and take off on runs all day. Louisville picked up pace near the end of the third and snagged the set 25-21, which kept the match dependent on the UW’s fourth set performance.
At the end of the third, it looked like things might’ve been heading in Louisville’s direction, but as quickly as Huskies’ momentum had fallen off, it came back, and the fourth set completely turned the match around. The Huskies held the Cardinals to just 14 points in the quickest set of the day.
The fifth set started as badly as it could, with Cook needing to call a timeout as Washington trailed 4-0. It didn’t get better until 11-5, when Bogomolova subbed in to serve.
“I think that's up there, if not number one,” Cook said about the comeback. “Just a combination of the moment and the quality of the opponent. Just really proud of our team.”
Junior Claire Hoffman ended as Washington’s leading scorer, finishing with 20 kills and .318 hitting. Kills came from a number of players however, as six Huskies ended with six or more kills. Overall, the team only managed .203 hitting, which is .053 lower than its current season average.
Sunday’s match proved that nothing was decided until the final point, and luckily for the Huskies, that means a trip to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row. Washington will pick back up in less than 18 hours, a turnaround which Cook called “brutal”, to begin their matchup against Pittsburg set for Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m.
The Huskies will either advance to the Final Four for the first time in years, or end their season similarly to 2019, in which they were bounced in the Elite Eight.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
