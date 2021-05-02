Washington lands high profile transfer in Nancy Mulkey

The Washington women’s basketball team is getting a big addition.
Sunday afternoon, the program announced transfer center Nancy Mulkey is following head coach Tina Langley from Rice to Washington. The senior will be the tallest player in program history, standing at 6-feet 9-inches.
"Nancy Mulkey is an elite basketball player and person," Langley said. "Not only is she one of the best post players in the country, she has the character and discipline to be a leader in all walks of life and will make an immediate impact on our program”
Mulkey played and started in every game for Rice during the 2020-21 season. She averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, she also ranked third in the NCAA with 95 blocks. In the postseason she helped lead Rice to the WNIT title, earning MVP honors.
Mulkey has been named to the C-USA All-Conference First Team three times and is tied for a conference record by being named C-USA Defensive Player of the Year three times. She was also a semifinalist for multiple national awards including Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Mulkey leaves Rice as the program's leading player in field goal percentage with 55.1% and blocked shots per game at 3.5. She is also second in career blocks with 266.
Prior to playing at Rice, Mulkey spent her freshman season at Oklahoma, playing in all 33 games before transferring. In high school, she was a McDonald's All-American and was the No. 12 recruit in country.
The announcement comes after news earlier today that junior forward Haley Van Dyke will return to Washington after entering the transfer portal in March.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.